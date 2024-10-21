Open in App
    Writer Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine part ways after relationship with political source revealed

    By Associated Press,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXHhc_0wGBato300

    New York magazine and its star political reporter, Olivia Nuzzi, have decided jointly to “part ways” after reports that she had a personal digital relationship with a source while covering the 2024 campaign.

    The magazine said Monday that its own internal review and an investigation by a law firm it enlisted found no issues with Nuzzi's accuracy or bias.

    “Nevertheless, the magazine and Nuzzi agreed that the best course forward is to part ways,” the publication said in a post on its website , which it framed as an update to readers. “Nuzzi is a uniquely talented writer and we have been proud to publish her work over her nearly eight years as our Washington correspondent. We wish her the best.”

    Last month, the newsletter Status, which broke the story , and The New York Times both cited unnamed sources in identifying Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the person involved with Nuzzi. She has not confirmed Kennedy’s involvement and Kennedy said in a statement that he had only met her once.

    David Haskell, New York magazine's editor in chief, said in a note to staff members after the news broke that Nuzzi told them the relationship began last December, “after we had published her November profile.” Nuzzi's only published profile that month was of Kennedy. The relationship reportedly ended in August, Haskell wrote.

    The publication said at the time that if it had been aware of the relationship, Nuzzi would not have been permitted to cover the presidential campaign.

    Last month, Nuzzi said in a statement to Status that the nature of some communication between herself and a former reporting subject turned personal early this year.

    “During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source,” she said. “The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

