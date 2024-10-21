Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bungalower

    Orlando delays vote to annex 52,000-acre Deseret Ranch land

    By Christie Zizo,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D6LBO_0wGARCpK00

    The city of Orlando is delaying a decision on whether to annex a piece of east Orange County property until just before the November election, when county voters could approve two charter amendments that will make annexation harder.

    During the city council meeting Monday, Mayor Buddy Dyer said city staff had asked for more time to work on the annexation agreement before moving forward.

    The Mormon Church owns the 52,000 acres in east Orange County and is asking for the annexation. The property runs between Lake Nona and the Brevard County line. Part of the land is in the Deseret Ranch property, and a proposed subdivision called Sunbridge is also part of the property.

    The church wants the land annexed because there are stricter rules for developers in Orange County than under the city of Orlando.

    Those rules may even get stricter if voters approve two Orange County Charter Amendments on Nov. 5 . One would establish a rural boundary in east Orange County, and another would make it harder for the city to annex land from unincorporated areas of the county.

    Activists in September urged the city not to annex the property , saying that city taxpayers would end up paying for the infrastructure needed for any developments built out there. They are also concerned annexing the undeveloped land would lead to development that would damage conservation areas and the environment.

    The discussion was moved to the city council meeting on Nov. 4. That’s one day before Election Day.

    Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily :

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group20 hours ago
    A Georgia teen accused in the Apalachee High School shooting has pleaded not guilty
    Bungalower19 hours ago
    ‘Smashed in:’ 2 French bulldogs stolen from Windermere home
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    What is the recreational drug 'pink cocaine'?
    Bungalower18 hours ago
    More frozen waffles and pancakes recalled over possible listeria contamination
    Bungalower23 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Grieving families of seniors killed when a dock collapsed say the tragedy was preventable
    Bungalower20 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    This infamous Florida home is lurking in the woods — and it’s got a dark past
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    A man accused of threatening to kill Democratic election officials will likely plead guilty
    Bungalower10 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders kills 1, sickens 48 others in 10 states
    Bungalower17 hours ago
    A$AP Rocky to go to trial next year on charges he fired a gun at a former friend
    Bungalower19 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Mexico announces food and agriculture plan that could take the country back to the 1980s
    Bungalower19 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Court upholds freedom for woman whose conviction was overturned after 43 years behind bars
    Bungalower16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy