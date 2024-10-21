Bungalower
DeSantis using state money, time and his power to fight abortion rights measure
By Brendan Farrington, Associated Press,1 days ago
Comments / 100
Add a Comment
Kathleen Haran
20h ago
frogger
20h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HuffPost4 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
CBS Miami2 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Action News Jax2 days ago
Mississippi News Group20 hours ago
Bungalower23 hours ago
L. Cane2 days ago
Uncovering Florida18 hours ago
Bungalower18 hours ago
Bungalower23 hours ago
Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
Bungalower1 day ago
Bungalower20 hours ago
Angry Ben6 days ago
Uncovering Florida27 days ago
Bungalower1 day ago
Jacksonville Today5 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
Bungalower13 hours ago
Florida woman allegedly used ‘a child under the age of 10’ to help her steal ‘a barista machine and a vacuum cleaner’ from Target during a ‘big ticket’ shoplifting spree
Law & Crime3 days ago
Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
NewsOne2 days ago
Uncovering Florida25 days ago
WHYI Y1001 day ago
Jacksonville Today18 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.