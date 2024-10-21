Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bungalower

    DeSantis using state money, time and his power to fight abortion rights measure

    By Brendan Farrington, Associated Press,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270FYs_0wGAOCVJ00

    After a month of updating Floridians on hurricanes, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is now focusing his official office on fighting an abortion rights amendment, holding a campaign-like rally at state expense two weeks before the election.

    DeSantis' event Monday, which was capped with a prayer from the archbishop of Miami and the lieutenant governor asking people to not vote like atheists, came after the Department of Health's top lawyer resigned over a letter he said the governor's office forced him to send to television stations in an effort to stop a pro-Amendment 4 ad.

    “When you're dealing with constitutional amendments your default should always be no,” DeSantis said at the event attended by doctors who opposed the abortion amendment. “You can always alter normal policies and legislation. Once it's in the constitution, that's forever. You really have zero chance of ever changing. it.”

    Just before the event, former Department of Health top lawyer John Wilson signed an affidavit stating that lawyers for DeSantis wrote a letter under his name and told him to mail it to television stations threatening legal action if they continued to air a Yes on 4 ad.

    Wilson said in Monday's affidavit that he later resigned rather than send additional letters. Last week a judge blocked the department from taking any more action to threaten TV stations over the ads. Floridians Protecting Freedom, the group that produced the commercial, filed a lawsuit Wednesday over the state’s communications with stations.

    “This affidavit exposes state interference at the highest level. It’s clear the State is hellbent on keeping Florida’s unpopular, cruel abortion ban in place," Yes on 4 campaign director Lauren Brenzel said in a statement emailed to reporters. “Their extreme attacks on Amendment 4 are an anti-democratic tactic.”

    The ballot measure is one of nine similar ones across the country , but the campaign over it is the most expensive so far, with ads costing about $160 million, according to the media tracking firm AdImpact. It would require the approval of 60% of voters to be adopted and would override the state law that bans abortion in most cases after the first six weeks of pregnancy, which is before women often realize they’re pregnant.

    The DeSantis' administration has taken multiple steps against the ballot measure. At Monday's event, a large crowd cheered DeSantis' criticism of the amendment. The loudest cheers, though, were for Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez.

    After one of the doctors said his opposition to the amendment wasn't religious, Nunez said the issue was religious for her.

    “We cannot go to church and pray like Christians and turn around and vote like atheists,” Nunez said to an extended standing ovation.

    The event closed with a prayer by Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski.

    “We pray ... that you awaken in every heart of the citizens of this great state of Florida reverence for the work of your hands and renew among your people a readiness to nurture and sustain your precious gift of human life,” Wenski said.

    A group critical of DeSantis issued a statement condemning the use of government resources to hold the No on 4 event.

    “DeSantis continued his weaponization of state government against his own constituents by coordinating a taxpayer-funded press conference with the political campaign opposing Amendment 4 in his quest to silence the voices of doctors and patients suffering under Florida’s extreme abortion ban,” said DeSantis Watch spokesman Anders Croy.

    Comments / 100
    Add a Comment
    Kathleen Haran
    20h ago
    He is a f'ing POS and a crook like his predecessor!!! Lock him up!!!!
    frogger
    20h ago
    local his criminal ass up
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida Republicans Are Trying To Change A 25-Year Precedent
    HuffPost4 days ago
    DeSantis aide tells federal court he resigned rather than follow governor's orders
    Raw Story1 day ago
    What to know about Florida Senate race as Scott, Mucarsel-Powell face off
    CBS Miami2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    UNF poll of Florida voters shows double digit Trump lead over Harris
    Action News Jax2 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group20 hours ago
    Black motorist fatally shot by London police officer in 2022 was a member of a violent gang
    Bungalower23 hours ago
    Florida Among The Most Unsafe States In The Nation, According To A Recent Study
    L. Cane1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Popular Florida Japanese Steakhouse and Habachi, Benihana, Shut Down After State Inspection
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Hotter and Drier: Florida Braces for a Potentially Record-Breaking Winter
    Uncovering Florida18 hours ago
    What is the recreational drug 'pink cocaine'?
    Bungalower18 hours ago
    More frozen waffles and pancakes recalled over possible listeria contamination
    Bungalower23 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    IMF's view: The global fight against high inflation is 'almost won'
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Grieving families of seniors killed when a dock collapsed say the tragedy was preventable
    Bungalower20 hours ago
    This infamous Florida home is lurking in the woods — and it’s got a dark past
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Taxpayers will get higher standard deductions in 2025, IRS announces
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Floods in Philippines kill at least 9 and trap others on roofs as storm approaches
    Bungalower13 hours ago
    Florida woman allegedly used ‘a child under the age of 10’ to help her steal ‘a barista machine and a vacuum cleaner’ from Target during a ‘big ticket’ shoplifting spree
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
    NewsOne2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Beloved Florida Eatery Named 'Best Fast-Food Restaurant' In The State
    WHYI Y1001 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Florida official says DeSantis’s office ordered him to threaten TV stations over abortion ads
    The Hill1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy