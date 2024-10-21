Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bungalower

    Can NASA’s continually delayed, billions-over-budget Artemis moon rocket survive?

    By Erik von Ancken,

    2 days ago

    After yet another government oversight investigation revealing how costly and behind-schedule NASA’s multi-billion-dollar moon-bound baby really is, the ongoing question resurfaces: can the Artemis mega-rocket survive, especially in the face of competition that arguably outshines the U.S. government’s deep space rocket?

    The long-delayed first Artemis moon mission finally launched from the Spacecoast in 2022 after a decade in the making.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wpaiq_0wFrPh4t00

    Space X’s Starship, the largest and most-powerful rocket ever and by far, largely funded by billionaire owner Elon Musk, has been in development for around the same amount of time.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFdst_0wFrPh4t00

    Starship completed its fifth test flight on October 13th in Texas with a eye-catching ending: the mega-moon-bound (and someday Mars-bound, perhaps) rocket ship proved it could what the Artemis rocket cannot – it landed itself.

    The Starship test flight was fantastic, flawless and futuristic.

    [EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos ]

    The second (upper) stage of the rocket booster aced a practice landing into a designated spot in the Indian Ocean, working towards an eventual precise landing on Earth.

    The first (lower) stage, the mind-bogglingly-big rocket booster, did something that even most smaller rockets don’t do - it landed itself from exactly where it lifted off in Boca Chica.

    Almost all of the colossal Starship spacecraft, from top to bottom, will be reusable. Translation: cheaper and faster launches.

    CBS News Space Analyst Bill Harwood said despite Starship’s stunning success, it is not human-rated and is a long way from it.

    “They had a really dramatic successful test flight recently where they brought that Super Heavy booster back and they got the Starship upper stage to where they wanted it to go in the Indian Ocean, great success for them,” Harwood said. “But before that thing can ever be considered operational, will NASA be willing to put astronauts on board for a high profile flight to the moon, for example? That is years away. And I say that even knowing that SpaceX very fast, iterates and improves their designs, launches those improvements, and perfects the system. I have no doubt SpaceX will get the Starship Super Heavy flying at some point on an operational basis. But they’re going to have to launch dozens, if not scores of those flights, before they could develop the statistical reliability that NASA’s going to require to put astronauts on board.”

    By contrast, almost all of NASA’s Artemis moon rocket, also known as the Space Launch System, or SLS, is not reusable. Only the Orion capsule comes back to Earth.

    And it is not cheap, projected to cost taxpayers $4 billion dollars per launch. And that’s just the rocket.

    Harwood agreed the Artemis moon rocket, the SLS, is unsustainable in the long-term but said Starship will not be ready to replace the SLS in the short-term.

    “We don’t know what kind of crew accommodations there are,” Harwood said. “We don’t know what sort of abort scenarios the Starship will have if they have a major engine failures or malfunctions. You know, and when you think about the SLS, they’re flying proven technology, Space Shuttle main engines and boosters. They have a rocket on top to get them away from a malfunction. What is a Starship going to have to do the same thing. We simply don’t know. So it’s very hard to form an assessment of what NASA will consider a safe vehicle down the road. It’s hard to form an assessment at this point.”

    NASA has contracted with SpaceX for Starship to ferry astronauts from the SLS in lunar orbit down to the surface of the moon during the Artemis III mission. Harwood believes Congress will stick with the SLS at least through Artemis III.

    “I don’t think Congress will sustain the SLS in the long term unless they can dramatically cut costs,” Hardwood said. “They’re working to do that. But can they get it competitive with what the Starship will probably be down the road? I doubt it. I think the next several flights in the Artemis program will stay with the SLS. I don’t think there’s any alternative to that.”

    Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily :

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA3 days ago
    SpaceX readies Falcon 9 rocket for launch from Florida Space Coast
    Bungalower1 day ago
    NASA, SpaceX prepare Crew-8 for undocking
    Bungalower1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    The potential ‘grand finale’ for the 2024 hurricane season
    Bungalower2 days ago
    An Alabama judge appoints a mediator in a long-running medical marijuana dispute
    Bungalower1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    Taxpayers will get higher standard deductions in 2025, IRS announces
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    More frozen waffles and pancakes recalled over possible listeria contamination
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Cruise Passenger Wakes Up to Flooded Cabin: "Talk About a Wake Up Call"
    J. Souza3 days ago
    McDonald’s tries to reassure customers after deadly E. coli outbreak
    Bungalower6 hours ago
    IMF's view: The global fight against high inflation is 'almost won'
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Grieving families of seniors killed when a dock collapsed say the tragedy was preventable
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    A$AP Rocky to go to trial next year on charges he fired a gun at a former friend
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    This infamous Florida home is lurking in the woods — and it’s got a dark past
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Judge rules against Janet Mello, Denies Pension While in Prison for $108 Million Theft from Army
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
    Mexico announces food and agriculture plan that could take the country back to the 1980s
    Bungalower1 day ago
    E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders kills 1, sickens 48 others in 10 states
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Peloton plans to sell its deluxe stationary bike at Costco to reach holiday shoppers
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy