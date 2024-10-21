Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bungalower

    Becky Sauerbrunn and over 100 women's soccer players protest FIFA deal with Saudi oil giant Aramco

    By Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivcwM_0wFW6Llu00

    Former U.S. national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema are among more than 100 women's soccer players who have signed an open letter protesting FIFA's sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco.

    The letter calls the deal , which includes sponsorship at the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil, "much worse than an own goal," citing Saudi Arabia's record on the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people and the impact of Aramco's oil and gas production on climate change.

    Sauerbrunn voiced concern for women who are imprisoned in Saudi Arabia.

    “The safety of those women, the rights of women, LGBTQ+ rights and the health of the planet need to take a much bigger priority over FIFA making more money,” Sauerbrunn said in comments via campaign group Athletes Of The World.

    The letter calls on FIFA to replace Aramco “with alternative sponsors whose values align with gender equality, human rights and the safe future of our planet,” and to give players a voice on the ethical implications of future sponsorship deals.

    “This letter shows that as players this is what we don’t want to stand for and accept within women’s football. It’s simple: this sponsorship is contradicting FIFA’s own commitments to human rights and the planet," Miedema said.

    FIFA's deal with Aramco was announced in April as part of ever-closer ties between Saudi Arabia and world soccer's governing body. FIFA is expected to confirm Saudi Arabia as host of the 2034 men's World Cup in December. It is the only candidate for the tournament.

    “FIFA values its partnership with Aramco and its many others commercial and rights partners. FIFA is an inclusive organisation with many commercial partners also supporting other organizations in football and other sports,” world soccer's governing body said in an emailed statement Monday, adding that commercial revenue is reinvested into developing women's soccer.

    ___

    AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Atletico trying to raise awareness of fans with disabilities in Champions League game
    Bungalower1 day ago
    The potential ‘grand finale’ for the 2024 hurricane season
    Bungalower2 days ago
    Black motorist fatally shot by London police officer in 2022 was a member of a violent gang
    Bungalower1 day ago
    E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders kills 1, sickens 48 others in 10 states
    Bungalower21 hours ago
    What is the recreational drug 'pink cocaine'?
    Bungalower21 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    More frozen waffles and pancakes recalled over possible listeria contamination
    Bungalower1 day ago
    A man accused of threatening to kill Democratic election officials pleads guilty
    Bungalower14 hours ago
    IMF's view: The global fight against high inflation is 'almost won'
    Bungalower1 day ago
    A$AP Rocky to go to trial next year on charges he fired a gun at a former friend
    Bungalower22 hours ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Florida's Surprising Population Shift: From "Great Migration" to "The Great Exodus"
    Edmond Thorne8 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Mexico announces food and agriculture plan that could take the country back to the 1980s
    Bungalower23 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Peloton plans to sell its deluxe stationary bike at Costco to reach holiday shoppers
    Bungalower21 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    US home sales slowed again in September, falling to weakest annual pace in nearly 14 years
    Bungalower4 hours ago
    Ohtani's historic 50-50 ball sells at auction for nearly $4.4M amid ongoing dispute over ownership
    Bungalower12 hours ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Starbucks reports weak quarterly results despite the arrival of Pumpkin Spice Latte season
    Bungalower20 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy