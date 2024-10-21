Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bungalower

    Fake podcast invites promise money, but steal your social media

    By Louis Bolden,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32R3Du_0wFMQmRe00

    In today’s world of growing podcast popularity, scams are lurking in your inbox.

    Names like Fearne Cotton, Rachel Hollis, and even Tony Robbins can catch your attention, offering to feature you as a guest on their podcasts. They may even promise as much as $3,000 for a 45-minute interview.

    But, as they say, if it sounds too good to be true, it often is.

    Chris Hadnagy, founder and CEO of Social Engineer, LLC, explains the growing trend.

    “I can’t imagine how many Facebook accounts are being hacked a day, but it’s a huge amount,” he said.

    These podcast scams often begin with an invitation to appear on a live-streamed episode, typically hosted on Facebook.

    Here’s how it works: Scammers ask for a “tech check” before the show, claiming it’s to ensure everything runs smoothly.

    In reality, they’re after your login credentials or ask you to change the settings on your account. Soon you will be locked out.

    Once they have access, they may comb through your personal photos or sensitive information and use them for extortion.

    “They’re going to try to get into your accounts, look for private photos, photos that you may not want anyone else to see, and then they’re going to extort you with those photos,” Hadnagy explained.

    If you refuse to pay, they threaten to make those images public.

    Additionally, if your social media account is linked to a credit card, the scam becomes even more dangerous. They could potentially gain access to your financial information as well.

    To protect yourself, use tools like ListenNotes to verify if the podcaster is legitimate.

    Remember, scammers often impersonate real podcasters.

    Most importantly, never change your account settings for anyone you don’t know or trust.

    Don’t fall for the scheme, don’t get ripped off.

    However, if you do fall victim, contact me at LBolden@WKMG.com

    Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily :

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The potential ‘grand finale’ for the 2024 hurricane season
    Bungalower2 days ago
    A Georgia teen accused in the Apalachee High School shooting has pleaded not guilty
    Bungalower22 hours ago
    Black motorist fatally shot by London police officer in 2022 was a member of a violent gang
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ expands the 'Big Bang Theory' universe
    Bungalower3 hours ago
    ‘Smashed in:’ 2 French bulldogs stolen from Windermere home
    Bungalower1 day ago
    What is the recreational drug 'pink cocaine'?
    Bungalower21 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Taxpayers will get higher standard deductions in 2025, IRS announces
    Bungalower1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    This infamous Florida home is lurking in the woods — and it’s got a dark past
    Bungalower1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Grieving families of seniors killed when a dock collapsed say the tragedy was preventable
    Bungalower23 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    IMF's view: The global fight against high inflation is 'almost won'
    Bungalower1 day ago
    A$AP Rocky to go to trial next year on charges he fired a gun at a former friend
    Bungalower22 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders kills 1, sickens 48 others in 10 states
    Bungalower21 hours ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy