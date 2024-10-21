Fake podcast invites promise money, but steal your social media

In today’s world of growing podcast popularity, scams are lurking in your inbox.

Names like Fearne Cotton, Rachel Hollis, and even Tony Robbins can catch your attention, offering to feature you as a guest on their podcasts. They may even promise as much as $3,000 for a 45-minute interview.

But, as they say, if it sounds too good to be true, it often is.

Chris Hadnagy, founder and CEO of Social Engineer, LLC, explains the growing trend.

“I can’t imagine how many Facebook accounts are being hacked a day, but it’s a huge amount,” he said.

These podcast scams often begin with an invitation to appear on a live-streamed episode, typically hosted on Facebook.

Here’s how it works: Scammers ask for a “tech check” before the show, claiming it’s to ensure everything runs smoothly.

In reality, they’re after your login credentials or ask you to change the settings on your account. Soon you will be locked out.

Once they have access, they may comb through your personal photos or sensitive information and use them for extortion.

“They’re going to try to get into your accounts, look for private photos, photos that you may not want anyone else to see, and then they’re going to extort you with those photos,” Hadnagy explained.

If you refuse to pay, they threaten to make those images public.

Additionally, if your social media account is linked to a credit card, the scam becomes even more dangerous. They could potentially gain access to your financial information as well.

To protect yourself, use tools like ListenNotes to verify if the podcaster is legitimate.

Remember, scammers often impersonate real podcasters.

Most importantly, never change your account settings for anyone you don’t know or trust.

Don’t fall for the scheme, don’t get ripped off.

However, if you do fall victim, contact me at LBolden@WKMG.com

