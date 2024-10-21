Open in App
    Florida’s ‘Pot Daddy’ speaks: John Morgan talks to News 6 on legalizing marijuana

    By Matt Austin, Anthony Talcott,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqRGr_0wFKTQrx00

    Welcome to another compelling episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate , where hosts Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin dive into the hot-button issues of the Sunshine State.

    This week, the spotlight is on attorney John Morgan, a driving force behind the movement to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida.

    The Crusade for Marijuana Legalization

    In this episode, John Morgan — often dubbed “Pot Daddy” — shares his fervent pursuit of marijuana legalization.

    Reflecting on his journey, Morgan says, “What drives me? I look at all this as political philanthropy. Me raising the minimum wage... Medical marijuana... It’s about giving us what the people want, not what a few special interests want.”

    Morgan also opens up about the recent passing of his brother.

    “I probably cried every day for a month,” he admits, highlighting how this loss has only deepened his commitment to his causes.

    According to Morgan, Tim was hurt in an accident at Disney many years ago, and so Tim had used marijuana to treat his injury — something that has sparked Morgan’s personal commitment to marijuana legalization.

    As such, Morgan discusses Amendment 3 — which aims to legalize recreational marijuana — as well as arguments both for and against the amendment.

    Public Safety and Health Concerns

    Law enforcement officials often express concerns about the challenges of regulating and enforcing marijuana laws. They worry about distinguishing between legal and illegal activities and ensuring that marijuana is not diverted to the black market.

    “The color of justice in America is green... Rich kids don’t go to jail. Poor kids do,” Morgan says, highlighting the disproportionate impact of current marijuana laws on marginalized communities.

    Some health professionals and advocacy groups highlight potential health risks associated with marijuana use. They cite studies suggesting that regular marijuana use can affect brain development, particularly in teenagers, and may lead to mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

    Many opponents worry that legalizing recreational marijuana could lead to increased usage among minors and impaired driving incidents. They argue that marijuana can impair judgment and motor skills, potentially leading to more accidents and safety issues on the roads.

    But Morgan contrasts the effects of marijuana with those of alcohol, sharing his personal experience: “I take a gummy every single night... There’s no domestic violence with marijuana. There’s a lot of domestic violence with wild turkey and tequila.”

    Butting Heads With Opponents of Amendment 3

    Morgan recounts his initial optimism about Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying that he’d hoped DeSantis would be in favor of legalizing marijuana.

    In fact, DeSantis signed a bill in 2019 legalizing the use of medicinal marijuana after calling on lawmakers to do so. But more recently, DeSantis has come out against Amendment 3, claiming it would only help larger marijuana companies.

    DeSantis and other opponents argue that the marijuana industry is driven by large corporations looking to profit from legalization. They worry that these businesses could monopolize the market, making it difficult for smaller, local players to compete.

    “DeSantis says a few big marijuana companies who are footing the bill for this and got their foot in the door in Florida with medical marijuana are now going to make all the money on recreational marijuana,” Morgan explains, countering the argument by advocating for a more inclusive market.

    In addition, Morgan claims that Florida’s political system is driven by financial interests from the alcohol and pharmaceutical industries, which have a vested interest in tamping down on a potential recreational marijuana market.

    “It’s about money, a mortal threat to the alcohol business and to the pharmaceutical industry,” he says.

    Listen to the Full Episode

    To hear the full conversation with John Morgan, including his thoughts on the current political landscape and his vision for Florida’s future, tune in to this episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate .

    You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below:

    Sandra Van Camp Kirt
    1d ago
    Medicinal Mary Jane is regulated, Your people may want this, there’s a lot of money on the line, my people don’t want a bunch of gaff baked people driving on I 4 or 95
    Tina Combee
    2d ago
    I believe it should be legalized for everyone to grow their own smoke freely also sale it up certain amount with a busy license justice like anyone can get now for any other $100 business license not $1,000,000 license this way law knows all the ins and outs of everyone the grows there own and medical for the people that don't want or can't grow their own let Freedom live amongst everyone
