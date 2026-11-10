📢 Give holiday gifts to Buncombe foster youth and adults

📢 Help Fulfill Holiday Wishes for Local Foster Youth & Adults

Buncombe County Health and Human Services is collecting holiday gifts for children in foster care and older adults and adults with disabilities who don’t have a support network.

Two ways to give:

Foster Youth Amazon Gift List Choose a gift from the Amazon Gift List created from local foster youths’ wish lists (toys, jewelry, books, clothes, and more).

created from local foster youths’ wish lists (toys, jewelry, books, clothes, and more). Purchased items ship directly to the County office for distribution.

for distribution. Deadline to purchase: Monday, Nov. 30 .

. Questions? Email Amber Cook at [email protected]. Adult Wish Tree Sponsor an older adult or adult with disabilities by selecting a person to sponsor on the Adult Wish Tree website and entering your contact info.

and entering your contact info. Buy and wrap the requested items.

the requested items. Drop-off location: 40 Coxe Avenue, Downtown Asheville .

. Drop-off dates/times: Dec. 3, 4, and 7 , 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

, Parking at the Sears Alley Parking Deck can be validated if you bring your receipt to the front desk.

can be if you bring your receipt to the front desk. Questions? Email Alison Banzhoff at [email protected].

Last day to drop off adult gifts: Monday, Dec. 7.