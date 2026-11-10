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Buncombe County
📢 Give holiday gifts to Buncombe foster youth and adults
5 days ago
📢 Help Fulfill Holiday Wishes for Local Foster Youth & Adults
Buncombe County Health and Human Services is collecting holiday gifts for children in foster care and older adults and adults with disabilities who don’t have a support network.
Two ways to give:
Foster Youth Amazon Gift List
- Choose a gift from the Amazon Gift List created from local foster youths’ wish lists (toys, jewelry, books, clothes, and more).
- Purchased items ship directly to the County office for distribution.
- Deadline to purchase: Monday, Nov. 30.
- Questions? Email Amber Cook at [email protected].
Adult Wish Tree
- Sponsor an older adult or adult with disabilities by selecting a person to sponsor on the Adult Wish Tree website and entering your contact info.
- Buy and wrap the requested items.
- Drop-off location: 40 Coxe Avenue, Downtown Asheville.
- Drop-off dates/times: Dec. 3, 4, and 7, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Parking at the Sears Alley Parking Deck can be validated if you bring your receipt to the front desk.
- Questions? Email Alison Banzhoff at [email protected].
Last day to drop off adult gifts: Monday, Dec. 7.
More Info: Fulfill Holiday Wishes for Foster Youth and Adults...
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