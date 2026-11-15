Looking for a four-legged friend in Bulverde, TX? These adoptable dogs are already in our community and hoping for a loving, forever home.

Breed: Nova Scotia Duck-Tolling Retriever mix

Nova Scotia Duck-Tolling Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Bulverde, TX)

About Pietro:

Pietro is a very playful and friendly young boy who was recently adopted from the Animal Defense League along with another dog. His current family can only keep one, so Pietro is looking for a new home. He doesn’t know his name yet, so you can easily rename him to fit your family.

👉 Meet Pietro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Bulverde Area Humane Society

Phone: (830) 980-2247 ext.836056

Athena is a beautiful white Husky mix waiting at Bulverde Area Humane Society. If you love active, intelligent dogs and that classic Husky look, Athena could be the perfect match for you.

👉 Meet Athena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Bulverde Area Humane Society

Phone: (830) 980-2247 ext.836056

Bucky is a young Golden Retriever mix with a rich brown coat. Goldens are known for being loving family dogs, and Bucky is ready for someone to give him a chance and help him grow into his best self.

👉 Meet Bucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bulverde, please consider visiting Bulverde Area Humane Society or reaching out to the private owner to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.