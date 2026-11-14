Looking for a new feline friend in Bulverde, TX? These adoptable kittens are full of charm and waiting patiently for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Animal Rescue Connections

Inez is a sleek little black beauty. As a young kitten, she’s at the perfect age to learn your routine and grow up with your family. Black cats are often overlooked, but they’re just as loving and playful as any other kitty.

👉 Meet Inez and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Animal Rescue Connections

Mr. Pickles is a speedy little guy who loves to play “fast and furious” with flying feather toys. After playtime, he turns into a cuddle bug who enjoys cozy snuggles. His description says he’d do well with cats, kids, and respectful dogs, and he’d love a furry playmate to chase and nap with.

👉 Meet Mr. Pickles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Bulverde Area Humane Society

Contact: (830) 980-2247 ext.836056

Nightshade is a petite black kitten with a sleek coat. She’s young, so she’ll adapt well to a new home and routine. Her lower adoption fee makes her a great choice for someone ready to give a shelter kitten a fresh start.

👉 Meet Nightshade and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Bulverde Area Humane Society

Contact: (830) 980-2247 ext.836056

Gabe is a mostly black baby boy with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. As a young kitten, he’s ready to bond closely with his new family and settle into indoor life.

👉 Meet Gabe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Bulverde, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens. Call the listed shelters with any questions, or click through to start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.