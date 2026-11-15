📅 Create a festive holiday doormat in Bullhead City

Give your front door some holiday spirit with a fun DIY class at Chaparral Golf Course & Restaurant.

When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 5:30–7:30 p.m. MST

Where: Chaparral Golf Course & Restaurant / Chaparral Country Club, 1260 Mohave Dr, Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Cost: $40 per person, includes a beverage

You’ll spend the evening making your own holiday doormat. You’re encouraged to bring a friend, enjoy a drink, and create a festive welcome mat for your home.

To join, click the ticket link to reserve your spot and pay the fee in advance.