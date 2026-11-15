undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Holiday doormat DIY class at Chaparral, $40 with drink
📅 Create a festive holiday doormat in Bullhead City
Give your front door some holiday spirit with a fun DIY class at Chaparral Golf Course & Restaurant.
When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 5:30–7:30 p.m. MST
Where: Chaparral Golf Course & Restaurant / Chaparral Country Club, 1260 Mohave Dr, Bullhead City, AZ 86442
Cost: $40 per person, includes a beverage
You’ll spend the evening making your own holiday doormat. You’re encouraged to bring a friend, enjoy a drink, and create a festive welcome mat for your home.
To join, click the ticket link to reserve your spot and pay the fee in advance.
More Info: Holiday Doormat Class at Chaparral Golf Course & R...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.