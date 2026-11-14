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📅 Paws-Giving golf fundraiser at Laughlin Ranch Nov. 15
4 days ago
📅 Golf for a cause at Laughlin Ranch on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026!
Join the 4th Annual Paws-Giving Golf Tournament at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club, 1360 William Hardy Dr, Bullhead City, AZ 86429.
- Time: 8:00 AM–12:00 PM MST
- Format: Four-person scramble
- Cost: $50 for members, $100 for non-members (includes golf cart, range fees, and lunch)
- Benefiting: Positive Paws
Not a golfer? You’re still welcome!
Come by the clubhouse and restaurant around 2:00 PM to:
- Meet adoptable pets and volunteers
- Join the 50/50 raffle
- Browse basket raffles
- Bid in the silent auction
It’s a fun way to enjoy the course, meet some furry friends, and support Positive Paws.
More Info: 4th Annual Paws-Giving Golf Tournament | Laughlin ...
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