📅 Golf for a cause at Laughlin Ranch on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026!

Join the 4th Annual Paws-Giving Golf Tournament at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club, 1360 William Hardy Dr, Bullhead City, AZ 86429.

Time: 8:00 AM–12:00 PM MST

Format: Four-person scramble

Four-person scramble Cost: $50 for members, $100 for non-members (includes golf cart, range fees, and lunch)

for members, for non-members (includes golf cart, range fees, and lunch) Benefiting: Positive Paws

Not a golfer? You’re still welcome!

Come by the clubhouse and restaurant around 2:00 PM to:

Meet adoptable pets and volunteers

and volunteers Join the 50/50 raffle

Browse basket raffles

Bid in the silent auction

It’s a fun way to enjoy the course, meet some furry friends, and support Positive Paws.