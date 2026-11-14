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📅 Punk & ska festival Sunday at the river in Bullhead City
📅 Dias de los Locos punk & ska fest continues Sunday
The Dias de los Locos Music Festival is back for day two on Sunday at the John & Olivia McCormick Performing Arts Pavilion in Bullhead City.
This all-ages festival brings ska and punk bands together with local artists, vendors, and food for a full day of live music along the Colorado River.
Sunday lineup includes:
Guttermouth
DFL
Soldiers of Destruction
Hardyville Stranglers
Penetratorz
Bury the Fear
Wyatt & The Ashes
Horror Collective
Doors open: 11:30 a.m.
Music starts: 12:00 p.m. (noon)
Parking: Free
Kids 6 and under: Free admission
Bring a lawn chair or blanket for the grass and plan to hang out all day. Visit the Dias de los Locos website for tickets and full festival details.
More Info: Dias de los Locos Music Festival | Guttermouth, DF...
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