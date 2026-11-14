📅 Dias de los Locos punk & ska fest continues Sunday

The Dias de los Locos Music Festival is back for day two on Sunday at the John & Olivia McCormick Performing Arts Pavilion in Bullhead City.

This all-ages festival brings ska and punk bands together with local artists, vendors, and food for a full day of live music along the Colorado River.

Sunday lineup includes:

Guttermouth

DFL

Soldiers of Destruction

Hardyville Stranglers

Penetratorz

Bury the Fear

Wyatt & The Ashes

Horror Collective

Doors open: 11:30 a.m.

Music starts: 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Parking: Free

Kids 6 and under: Free admission

Bring a lawn chair or blanket for the grass and plan to hang out all day. Visit the Dias de los Locos website for tickets and full festival details.