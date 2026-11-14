📅 Ska & punk festival on the river in Bullhead City

Dias de los Locos is bringing a full day of ska, punk, and live music to the John & Olivia McCormick Performing Arts Pavilion in Bullhead City.

The two-day festival kicks off Saturday, November 14.

Saturday details:

Gates open: 11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m. Music starts: noon

Location: John & Olivia McCormick Performing Arts Pavilion, along the Colorado River in Bullhead City

John & Olivia McCormick Performing Arts Pavilion, along the Colorado River in All-ages event

Parking is free

Kids 6 and under get in free

Saturday’s lineup includes Out of Control Army, Buck-O-Nine, Voodoo Glow Skulls, The B Foundation, Mad Tab, Warsaw Poland Bros, Without a Doubt, and Joint Sessions.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket for the grass and plan to stay all day.

For tickets, prices, and full festival info, visit the Dias de los Locos website.