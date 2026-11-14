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📅 Dias de los Locos ska & punk festival hits Bullhead City
📅 Ska & punk festival on the river in Bullhead City
Dias de los Locos is bringing a full day of ska, punk, and live music to the John & Olivia McCormick Performing Arts Pavilion in Bullhead City.
The two-day festival kicks off Saturday, November 14.
Saturday details:
- Gates open: 11:30 a.m.
- Music starts: noon
- Location: John & Olivia McCormick Performing Arts Pavilion, along the Colorado River in Bullhead City
- All-ages event
- Parking is free
- Kids 6 and under get in free
Saturday’s lineup includes Out of Control Army, Buck-O-Nine, Voodoo Glow Skulls, The B Foundation, Mad Tab, Warsaw Poland Bros, Without a Doubt, and Joint Sessions.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket for the grass and plan to stay all day.
For tickets, prices, and full festival info, visit the Dias de los Locos website.
More Info: Dias de los Locos Music Festival | Out of Control ...
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