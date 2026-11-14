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Bullhead City
📅 Saturday live music on the river at Bullhead Belle
11 days ago
📅 Saturday live music and market day on the river
Make a fun Saturday in Bullhead City:
• Start your morning at the Farmers Market at Community Park. • Then head to the Bullhead Belle for live music by Satin Steel from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
You’ll find great music, food, drinks, and river views. The Bullhead Belle is open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., so you can hang out even after the band finishes.
Perfect low-key plan if you want to shop the market, grab lunch, and relax by the water all in one spot.
More Info: Saturday Live Music on the River | Bullhead Belle
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