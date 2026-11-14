These Bullhead City kitties are safe at Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC) and getting the care they need. A few are not quite ready to go home yet, but you can still follow their stories and be ready when they are cleared for adoption.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)

Phone: (928) 763-6000

Status: At the shelter since 10/27/2026 and temporarily unavailable for adoption due to current medical concerns. Staff are monitoring her and deciding next steps for her care.

Please keep an eye on her listing so you’ll know when she’s ready for a home.

👉 Meet Medusa and follow her progress on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)

Phone: (928) 763-6000

Status: At the shelter since 10/27/2026 and temporarily unavailable for adoption while staff monitor his medical concerns and plan his care.

You can still share his profile so his future family finds him when he’s cleared.

👉 Meet Jellybean and follow his progress on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby and white

Brown tabby and white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)

Phone: (928) 763-6000

Status: At the shelter since 10/27/2026 and temporarily unavailable for adoption due to medical concerns. Staff are watching her closely and deciding next steps.

Check back on her listing to see when she’s ready to meet adopters.

👉 Meet Bootsy and follow her progress on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Solid black

Solid black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)

Phone: (928) 763-6000

Status: At the shelter since 10/27/2026 and temporarily unavailable for adoption while staff address her medical concerns and monitor her health.

Keep an eye on her page so you’ll know when she’s ready for visitors.

👉 Meet Raven and follow her progress on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)

Phone: (928) 763-6000

Nebbie is a young brown tabby kitten at BARC with a low adoption fee to help her find a home. For the most current info on her availability, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Nebbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: White and brown tabby

White and brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)

Phone: (928) 763-6000

Opal is a young, medium-haired girl with a pretty white and tabby coat. She’s waiting at BARC for a family to call her own. Please reach out to the shelter for details on her temperament, vetting, and current status.

👉 Meet Opal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: White and black

White and black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)

Phone: (928) 763-6000

This young black-and-white girl is listed simply as “Cat,” but she could be the perfect match for someone local. Call BARC to learn more about her personality and whether she’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bullhead City, AZ, please consider calling BARC at (928) 763-6000 or visiting in person to ask about these cats. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing their profiles can help them find loving homes when they’re ready.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.