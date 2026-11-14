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🐱 Gentle Bullhead City Cats Hoping for Loving Homes Soon
These Bullhead City kitties are safe at Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC) and getting the care they need. A few are not quite ready to go home yet, but you can still follow their stories and be ready when they are cleared for adoption.
Medusa
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
Phone: (928) 763-6000
- Status: At the shelter since 10/27/2026 and temporarily unavailable for adoption due to current medical concerns. Staff are monitoring her and deciding next steps for her care.
Please keep an eye on her listing so you’ll know when she’s ready for a home.
👉 Meet Medusa and follow her progress on adoptapet
Jellybean
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
Phone: (928) 763-6000
- Status: At the shelter since 10/27/2026 and temporarily unavailable for adoption while staff monitor his medical concerns and plan his care.
You can still share his profile so his future family finds him when he’s cleared.
👉 Meet Jellybean and follow his progress on adoptapet
Bootsy
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby and white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
Phone: (928) 763-6000
- Status: At the shelter since 10/27/2026 and temporarily unavailable for adoption due to medical concerns. Staff are watching her closely and deciding next steps.
Check back on her listing to see when she’s ready to meet adopters.
👉 Meet Bootsy and follow her progress on adoptapet
Raven
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Solid black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
Phone: (928) 763-6000
- Status: At the shelter since 10/27/2026 and temporarily unavailable for adoption while staff address her medical concerns and monitor her health.
Keep an eye on her page so you’ll know when she’s ready for visitors.
👉 Meet Raven and follow her progress on adoptapet
Nebbie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
Phone: (928) 763-6000
Nebbie is a young brown tabby kitten at BARC with a low adoption fee to help her find a home. For the most current info on her availability, please contact the shelter directly.
👉 Meet Nebbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Opal
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White and brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
Phone: (928) 763-6000
Opal is a young, medium-haired girl with a pretty white and tabby coat. She’s waiting at BARC for a family to call her own. Please reach out to the shelter for details on her temperament, vetting, and current status.
👉 Meet Opal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cat
- Name on listing: Cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White and black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
Phone: (928) 763-6000
This young black-and-white girl is listed simply as “Cat,” but she could be the perfect match for someone local. Call BARC to learn more about her personality and whether she’s a good fit for your home.
👉 Meet Cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Bullhead City, AZ, please consider calling BARC at (928) 763-6000 or visiting in person to ask about these cats. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing their profiles can help them find loving homes when they’re ready.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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