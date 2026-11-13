Bullhead City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with the hospital and local clinics adding key roles. If you’re in nursing, lab work, or office leadership, there are several solid full-time options right now.

Employer: Western Arizona Regional Medical Center

Western Arizona Regional Medical Center Location: Bullhead City, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: $10,000 sign-on bonus for eligible experienced RNs , robust benefits, tuition reimbursement and up to $20K student loan payments , 401(k) with match, flexible scheduling, pet insurance, hospital discounts

, robust benefits, and up to , 401(k) with match, flexible scheduling, pet insurance, hospital discounts Why it’s worth a look: PACU/PreOp role in a 139-bed acute care hospital supporting 4 ORs with private rooms. You’ll handle pre- and post-op care for general, ortho, robotics, GI, urology, ENT, vascular and more, with strong support for professional growth.

Employer: Western Arizona Regional Medical Center

Western Arizona Regional Medical Center Location: Bullhead City, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: Full benefits (medical, dental, vision), PTO, 401(k) with match, up to $20,000 student loan repayment , tuition reimbursement, disability, pet insurance, referral bonuses

Full benefits (medical, dental, vision), PTO, 401(k) with match, , tuition reimbursement, disability, pet insurance, referral bonuses Why it’s worth a look: Ideal if you have acute hospital experience and like the big-picture side of nursing—discharge planning, transitions of care, and case management across departments, with lots of collaboration and room to advance.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Location: Bullhead City, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$24/hour

Perks: Paid time off, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match , career growth, 8-week training program, ongoing free learning

Paid time off, health, dental, vision, , career growth, 8-week training program, ongoing free learning Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you’re organized and people-focused. You’ll run front office operations, support the non-clinical team, handle scheduling, insurance, and payments, and help keep the practice running smoothly.

Employer: Western Arizona Regional Medical Center

Western Arizona Regional Medical Center Location: Bullhead City, AZ

Type: Full-time, Evening

Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match , student loan repayment up to $10K , competitive pay

Health, dental, vision, , , competitive pay Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on lab role doing moderate and high complexity testing with modern equipment. Good for new or early-career techs (0–2 years acute care) who want solid experience plus loan help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.