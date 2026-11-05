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Titan Street Eats Night Market Coming to Fort Mohave
Titan Street Eats, a new open-air night market, will run on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 5744 S. Hwy 95, Fort Mohave, AZ with local food trucks, small business pop-up booths, and lawn games. The event is organized by students from Desert Star’s Career & Technical Student Organizations (FBLA, SkillsUSA, and FCCLA), and all spending supports student competitions, leadership conferences, and career training in the valley. Vendor options include food truck spots for $50, vendor booths for $25, and community sponsor spots for $50, with limited spaces to keep a good mix of vendors and strong sales.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce
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