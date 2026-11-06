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Bullhead City

🐱 Gentle Adult Cats Waiting for Adoption in Bullhead City

8 days ago

Bullhead City has several adult cats hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these boys are at Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC) and ready (or almost ready) to meet you.

Fearless

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTTQE_1GoPuewT00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby / gray or blue
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
  • Phone: (928) 763-6000
  • Availability: Listed as available for adoption and has been at the shelter since 10/10/2026.

👉 Meet Fearless and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rk3aN_1GoPuewT00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray or blue
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
  • Phone: (928) 763-6000
  • Availability: Listed as available for adoption and has been at the shelter since 10/10/2026.

👉 Meet Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Cat (Brown Tabby & White)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhr5L_1GoPuewT00
  • Name on listing: Cat
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby / white
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
  • Phone: (928) 763-6000
  • Availability: At the shelter since 11/05/2026 and will go up for adoption on 11/12, if no owner claims him, he shows no signs of aggression, and he is in good health.

👉 Meet this brown tabby & white cat and follow his status on adoptapet

Phoenix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtvU2_1GoPuewT00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan or fawn / orange or red
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
  • Phone: (928) 763-6000
  • Availability: Listed as available for adoption and has been at the shelter since 11/04/2026.

👉 Meet Phoenix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Cat (White & Black)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ku8Ec_1GoPuewT00
  • Name on listing: Cat
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White / black (all)
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
  • Phone: (928) 763-6000
  • Availability: At the shelter since 11/03/2026 and will go up for adoption on 11/07, if no owner claims him, he shows no signs of aggression, and he is in good health.

👉 Meet this white and black cat and follow his status on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC) or calling (928) 763-6000 to ask about these boys. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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