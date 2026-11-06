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🐱 Gentle Adult Cats Waiting for Adoption in Bullhead City
Bullhead City has several adult cats hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these boys are at Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC) and ready (or almost ready) to meet you.
Fearless
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby / gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
- Phone: (928) 763-6000
- Availability: Listed as available for adoption and has been at the shelter since 10/10/2026.
👉 Meet Fearless and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blue
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
- Phone: (928) 763-6000
- Availability: Listed as available for adoption and has been at the shelter since 10/10/2026.
👉 Meet Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cat (Brown Tabby & White)
- Name on listing: Cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby / white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
- Phone: (928) 763-6000
- Availability: At the shelter since 11/05/2026 and will go up for adoption on 11/12, if no owner claims him, he shows no signs of aggression, and he is in good health.
👉 Meet this brown tabby & white cat and follow his status on adoptapet
Phoenix
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan or fawn / orange or red
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
- Phone: (928) 763-6000
- Availability: Listed as available for adoption and has been at the shelter since 11/04/2026.
👉 Meet Phoenix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cat (White & Black)
- Name on listing: Cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White / black (all)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)
- Phone: (928) 763-6000
- Availability: At the shelter since 11/03/2026 and will go up for adoption on 11/07, if no owner claims him, he shows no signs of aggression, and he is in good health.
👉 Meet this white and black cat and follow his status on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC) or calling (928) 763-6000 to ask about these boys. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.