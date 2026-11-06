🐱 Gentle Adult Cats Waiting for Adoption in Bullhead City

Bullhead City has several adult cats hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these boys are at Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC) and ready (or almost ready) to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby / gray or blue

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)

Phone: (928) 763-6000

Availability: Listed as available for adoption and has been at the shelter since 10/10/2026.

👉 Meet Fearless and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or blue

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)

Phone: (928) 763-6000

Availability: Listed as available for adoption and has been at the shelter since 10/10/2026.

👉 Meet Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby / white

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)

Phone: (928) 763-6000

Availability: At the shelter since 11/05/2026 and will go up for adoption on 11/12, if no owner claims him, he shows no signs of aggression, and he is in good health.

👉 Meet this brown tabby & white cat and follow his status on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan or fawn / orange or red

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)

Phone: (928) 763-6000

Availability: Listed as available for adoption and has been at the shelter since 11/04/2026.

👉 Meet Phoenix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White / black (all)

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC)

Phone: (928) 763-6000

Availability: At the shelter since 11/03/2026 and will go up for adoption on 11/07, if no owner claims him, he shows no signs of aggression, and he is in good health.

👉 Meet this white and black cat and follow his status on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Bullhead City Animal Resource Center (BARC) or calling (928) 763-6000 to ask about these boys. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.