🏥 Bullhead City AZ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Now Hiring

Bullhead City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both new grads and seasoned pros. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in Bullhead City, AZ.

Employer: Riviera Surgical Center

Riviera Surgical Center Location: Bullhead City, AZ

Type: Full-time (surgical center setting)

Full-time (surgical center setting) Salary: Not listed

This role is all about providing imaging support in a fast-paced surgery center, working closely with the surgical team. Great fit if you have ARRT certification, want hands-on experience, and like a collaborative, patient-focused environment—new grads are welcome.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Bullhead City, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with dialysis patients—setting up machines, checking vitals, and helping keep treatments safe and smooth under RN supervision. Good match if you have a high school diploma, like hands-on patient care, and don’t mind being on your feet in a busy clinic.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center)

(at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center) Location: Bullhead City, AZ

Type: Full-time, travel contract (8–13 weeks, nights)

Salary: Not listed (travel role with weekly pay and housing or stipend)

Telemetry travel assignment for RNs with at least 1 year of acute care experience. Comes with guaranteed hours, 401(k) with match, and housing or tax-free subsidy, plus the chance to try out Bullhead City while building your resume.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.