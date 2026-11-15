Chimney Fire Breaks Out in Buxton Maine as Homeowners Spot Warning Sign Just in Time

It was just past 6 in the morning when a family in Buxton, Maine, noticed something wrong. Heavy black smoke was pouring out of their chimney. They called it in immediately, and that call likely saved their home.

Buxton Fire and Rescue crews arrived, confirmed an active chimney fire, and got to work. By 7:23 a.m., the fire was out, the home was ventilated, and there was no structural damage. The whole thing was over in about an hour.

But here is what most people do not think about. It almost was not.

What Firefighters Actually Did to Stop It

Containing a chimney fire is not just about putting out flames. Crews have to confirm the fire is truly inside the flue and has not crept into the walls or attic. They ventilate the home, clear the smoke, and check carbon monoxide levels inside the structure.

If the fire extends beyond the chimney into the wall framing, it becomes a full structural fire fast. Older frame homes are especially vulnerable because open wall cavities let fire travel upward without much resistance.

We covered a case recently where a house fire spread through old construction and two adults and an infant ended up in the hospital before crews could stop it.

The Buxton crew caught it inside the flue. That is the best-case scenario, and it does not always play out this way.

You can read the full incident report on WGME.

Why Heavy Black Smoke From a Chimney Is a Warning You Cannot Ignore

Image Credit: WGME

Black smoke usually means incomplete combustion. That is where creosote comes from. It coats the inside of the flue, hardens over time, and becomes highly flammable.

One spark is enough to set it off.

Most homeowners using a fireplace this winter have no idea how much creosote has built up since last season. And many of them are burning wet wood or keeping the damper partially closed, two things that make the buildup significantly worse.

If you follow home safety news regularly, there is a WhatsApp channel that covers incidents like this one as they happen. Worth keeping in your feed going into winter.

Why This Matters

Chimney and flue fires make up 7% of all fires in one and two-family homes across the United States. An average of 20,100 chimney fires are reported every year.

The NFPA estimates 85% of those are preventable with routine maintenance. December sees the highest chimney fire numbers annually, and November fires like this one are a warning that peak season has already started.

What You Should Do Before Your Next Fire

Burn only dry, seasoned wood. Keep the damper fully open when a fire is going. Have your chimney inspected and cleaned once a year. Install a chimney cap to block debris and nesting. Keep a carbon monoxide detector near the fireplace.

If you see black smoke or smell something burning inside your walls, call 911 and get everyone out immediately.

For more home fire coverage and safety reporting visit Build Like New.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only.

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