Man Threatened at Gunpoint During Eviction in Florida and These Are the Best Smart Locks to Protect Your Home

A 71-year-old man opened his front door holding a loaded revolver and told the person he was trying to evict that he would shoot him. No court order. No attorney. Just a changed lock and a gun.

That is what happened in Whiskey Creek, Lee County, Florida. And it did not have to go that way.

What Happened at That Door

Robert Serwin, 71, wanted a man out of his home. The man had lived there for six years.

When the tenant arrived to collect his belongings, he found the front door lock had already been changed. He knocked. Serwin yelled through the door. Then Serwin opened it holding a Smith and Wesson Airweight .38 Special revolver in his left hand and threatened to shoot.

The tenant told deputies that Serwin had threatened him with guns before. He feared for his life even though the gun was never pointed directly at him.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:15 p.m. Deputies executed a search warrant and found the revolver on top of a dresser in Serwin’s room. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. You can read the full incident report here.

The Lock Change Was Already Illegal

Here is what most articles about this story completely skip over.

Before the gun came out, Serwin had already broken the law. Under Florida Statute 83.67, a landlord or homeowner cannot change the locks to force someone out. That is called a self-help eviction. It is illegal regardless of how long the dispute has been going on.

The only legal path is a court-issued writ of possession, served by the sheriff. That process takes time, sometimes 3 to 8 weeks for an uncontested case. That frustration is real. But it does not make a loaded revolver a legal substitute.

Serwin skipped every step the law provides and went straight to hardware and a firearm.

The Door Was the Flashpoint

This is the part that gets buried in every news report about eviction disputes.

The confrontation almost always starts at the door. It is the last physical boundary between two people whose relationship has already broken down. Whoever controls access to that door controls the situation.

A smart lock does not remove human conflict. But it changes who controls access, creates a documented record of every entry and exit, and removes the need for a physical confrontation at the threshold.

For landlords, that access log is evidence. For tenants, it shows whether a lock was changed without notice. For both sides, it removes the moment where someone has to stand at a door and make a decision they cannot take back.

There is a WhatsApp channel that tracks property disputes and housing conflict stories as they develop. Worth having on your radar if this space interests you.

Why This Matters

Florida is not an isolated case.

Eviction filings across Central Florida are up roughly 40% from pre-pandemic levels. Seven counties hit their highest filing counts in decades in 2024. In some counties, more than half of all filed cases end with a sheriff physically removing the tenant.

Rents in Miami, Tampa, and Orlando are still 20 to 30% higher than they were before the pandemic. Courts are backed up. Timelines are long. And landlord frustration is peaking at the exact moment it is most dangerous.

When the system feels too slow, some people stop using it. That is when a 71-year-old man ends up at his own front door holding a revolver at someone who was already leaving.

Doors are where these situations tend to collapse. It is not always a landlord-tenant dispute either.

In a separate incident in New York, four men kicked down a side door in Mastic and pistol-whipped the homeowner in broad daylight while the family was inside. Different circumstances, same point of entry, same outcome.

The legal process exists to prevent this. When people bypass it, someone gets hurt.

These 5 Smart Locks Are Actually Worth Knowing

If the Whiskey Creek situation tells us anything, it is that the door is where everything breaks down. These five locks are worth knowing not just for convenience but because they change how access gets managed before a dispute ever reaches that point.

1. Schlage Encode Plus Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt

This one is built for homeowners who want full control without needing a separate hub or bridge device.

It connects directly to your Wi-Fi, stores up to 100 unique access codes, and lets you schedule exactly when each code works. So if you have a property manager, a maintenance crew, or a tenant with a specific lease window, you assign codes that expire automatically.

The tamper alerts are what make it stand out. If someone tries to force the lock or enters the wrong code repeatedly, you get a notification immediately.

Price: Around $229 to $249. No monthly subscription needed.

Best for: Homeowners and landlords who want an audit trail and do not want to pay ongoing fees to get it.

2. August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Gen)

This lock is designed for people who cannot or do not want to replace their existing deadbolt hardware.

It fits over your current deadbolt from the inside, so your existing keys still work and nothing changes on the exterior of the door. That matters for renters who have lease restrictions, and for landlords who want to keep the same physical key system running alongside smart access.

The auto-lock and auto-unlock features work through geofencing. Your phone approaches the door and it unlocks. You leave and it locks behind you.

Price: Around $149 to $179.

Best for: Renters, or landlords managing properties where the exterior hardware cannot be changed.

3. Lockly Visage Zeno Series

Most smart locks with a keypad have one problem. Someone can watch you enter your code once and they have it forever.

Lockly built around that. Their PIN Genie technology shuffles the position of the numbers on the touchscreen every single time. The code stays the same. The layout does not. So even if someone watches over your shoulder, what they see is useless.

It also supports fingerprint access, Apple Home Key, and built-in Wi-Fi. No hub required.

Price: Around $349.

Best for: High-security situations, Apple users, and anyone who has dealt with a previous unauthorized entry.

4. SwitchBot Lock Pro

This is the option for people who want smart access control right now without spending an afternoon on installation.

It clamps onto your existing thumb-turn lock using adhesive and a mounting bracket. No drilling, no tools, no replacing anything. The whole setup takes about 10 minutes.

You get access logs, remote locking and unlocking, voice control through Alexa and Google, and geofencing. For landlords who want to document access during a disputed occupancy, that log matters.

Price: Under $100.

Best for: Tenants who cannot modify the door, and landlords who want a temporary smart access layer during a transition period.

5. Yale Assure Lock 2

Yale built this one to work with everything, which is exactly what a multi-unit landlord needs.

It runs on Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings all at once. You do not have to pick an ecosystem. If your properties have different setups, this lock does not care. It connects to all of them.

The touchscreen keypad is backlit and responsive. You can assign codes per tenant, set auto-lock timers, and manage everything remotely through the Yale Access app.

Price: Around $179 to $219 depending on the finish.

Best for: Property managers and multi-unit landlords who need one consistent system across different properties and smart home setups.

None of these locks would have stopped Robert Serwin from making a bad decision.

But any one of them removes the moment where two people end up standing at the same door at the same time, with no record of what happened and no barrier between a dispute and something irreversible.

That is what access control actually does. It moves the confrontation away from the threshold.

Key Takeaways

Robert Serwin, 71, was arrested in Whiskey Creek after threatening a man with a loaded .38 Special during an eviction

He had already changed the door lock before the confrontation, which is itself illegal under Florida law

Florida law requires a court-issued writ of possession. There is no legal shortcut.

Eviction filings across Central Florida are up 40% from pre-pandemic levels

Smart locks create documented access records that protect both sides in a property dispute

The confrontation started at the door. It almost always does.

Have you ever dealt with a landlord or tenant situation that felt like it was heading somewhere dangerous?

What do you think should have happened differently here? Drop your take in the comments. These stories hit differently depending on which side of the door you have been on.

If this is the kind of coverage you follow, Build Like New covers housing disputes, real estate conflicts, and the stories behind property transactions that go sideways. Worth a bookmark.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. The charges against Robert Serwin are allegations. All details are based on publicly available reports at the time of publication.

This article originally appeared on BuildLikeNew.com — visit us for more home security guides.