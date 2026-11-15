Bill Cosby’s Manhattan Townhouse Has Dropped Nearly $2 Million Since 2025 and Still Has No Buyer

Bill Cosby has been trying to sell his Manhattan townhouse since early 2025. The price has now dropped below $5 million, and the listing is still active.

The Upper East Side home is now asking $4,999,000. That is $2 million lower than where it started. And the road to get here has been anything but straightforward.

The House and What It Carries

The Cosbys bought this home in 1980 for $1.19 million. It sits in the Treadwell Farm Historic District, one of Manhattan’s earliest landmarked neighborhoods, and that alone makes it rarer than the price suggests.

The property spans 5,000 square feet across a basement and four levels. Six bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an elevator, five period fireplaces, exposed brick, mahogany floors, red oak banisters, crown moldings, a landscaped backyard, a sunroom, and a rooftop with expansion potential.

For years, this home was used primarily by their son Ennis. He was shot and killed in Los Angeles in 1997 at age 27. That is not something the listing mentions, but it is part of what these walls hold.

From $6.99 Million to Under $5 Million

Here is the full timeline, in order.

Image Credit: Realtor.com

April 2025: listed at $6.99 million while foreclosure proceedings were active on two of Cosby’s Manhattan properties.

July 2025: dropped to $6.75 million. December 2025: pulled from the market entirely for renovations, with listing agent Adam Schneider of Corcoran telling Realtor.com that all lender issues had been resolved.

January 2026: relisted at $6.75 million. Late April 2026: cut to $5.99 million. August 2026: relisted again at $5.99 million. September 2026: dropped to $5.49 million. Now: $4,999,000.

Their larger townhouse at 18 East 71st Street sold in late 2025 for $28 million. That cleared one lender. This one is still on the market.

The Pressure Behind the Price

A California civil jury found Cosby liable for assault in 2026 and ordered him to pay nearly $60 million. His attorney is appealing. His 2018 criminal conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court in 2021 on due process grounds.

Before that, CitiMortgage filed on this property alleging default on a $4.2 million loan, with outstanding principal exceeding $3.7 million.

That is a heavy legal backdrop for any buyer to sit with. And the market has been responding accordingly, one price cut at a time.

This kind of financial pressure behind a luxury listing is more common than people realize. NFL Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton spent his entire career earning $1.2 million, yet just dropped $5.2 million on a Palm Beach mansion. The money behind these moves rarely tells the full story.

If you want to track how these situations unfold in real time, there is a channel on WhatsApp that follows luxury market moves as they happen. No noise, just the stories worth knowing.

Why This Matters

A 5,000 square foot townhouse in a landmarked Upper East Side neighborhood under $5 million is not a common listing. The listing itself calls it a “rare Treadwell Farm townhouse opportunity under $5 million,” and on that point, it is not wrong.

The stigma attached to Cosby’s name has worked like a slow discount engine. Each time the market said no, the price moved. For a buyer who can separate the asset from the association and thinks in decades, not headlines, the numbers are starting to look different.

The listing puts it plainly: “There is very little in the 20-foot Upper East Side townhouse market that is this substantial, this flexible, and this well-positioned.”

That is not marketing spin. At this price point, in this neighborhood, it is a fair statement.

Key Takeaways

Current asking price: $4,999,000, down from $6.99 million in April 2025

Location: Treadwell Farm Historic District, Upper East Side, Manhattan

Property: 4-story townhouse built in 1905, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 5,000 sq ft

Features: elevator, 5 fireplaces, private backyard, sunroom, rooftop with expansion potential

Bought by the Cosbys in 1980 for $1.19 million

Their 71st Street townhouse sold for $28 million in late 2025

Civil jury ordered Cosby to pay $60 million in 2026; appeal is ongoing

Listing agent: Adam Schneider of Corcoran

Would you buy a property like this if the price and the bones were right? Or does the name attached to it make it a hard no regardless? Drop your honest take in the comments.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only, based on publicly available reports at the time of publication.

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