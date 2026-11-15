DUI Driver Sends Car Flying Into Rental Home on Beach Parkway in Cape Coral

It was a Thursday night on Beach Parkway, Cape Coral. Quiet. Normal. Then everything changed in about two seconds.

A car flew through the air, sheared a palm tree, and slammed straight into a rental home. No warning. No skid marks. Just impact.

Kathy Vance watched the whole thing from across the street.

“The noise when he hit that house was so deafening that I knew it was very bad,” she said. “I could not believe I saw this car go through the air and through the palm tree and right into someone’s house.”

What Happened on Beach Parkway

Cape Coral police say Carlos Rodriguez was speeding on Oasis Boulevard when he blew past a stop sign without slowing down at all.

He crossed the front yard, went airborne, and his car drove straight into the rental home. Glass, bricks, and side-view mirrors scattered across the yard. The hole left in the wall was eventually boarded up.

Rodriguez was trapped inside his own car. When Vance went to check on him after calling 911, he could not answer her questions and could not get out of the vehicle.

He now faces DUI charges and is being held at the Lee County Jail.

The Part That Could Have Been Far Worse

Image Credit: Facebook

Gulf Coast News

Police confirmed no one was inside the home when the crash happened. That is the only reason this story does not end in a fatality.

This is not the first time Cape Coral has seen something like this. The pattern keeps repeating itself, and most of these homes had no cameras, no motion sensors, and no way to alert the owner until neighbors showed up at the door.

A very similar situation played out in another state not long ago. A drunk driver crashed a truck into a Massachusetts home while the family was away, and the house was declared unsafe to occupy by the time they got back.

Different state. Same blind spot.

Why This Matters

Florida recorded 241 DUI-related crashes in Lee County alone in 2024. Statewide, over 30,000 people are arrested for DUI every year.

Rental properties are especially exposed. When no one is home, there is no one to call for help, no footage, nothing. By the time the owner finds out, the damage is already done and the driver is already in custody.

If this is the kind of story you want to stay ahead of, there is a channel that covers home safety and security updates as they happen.

Vance said it straight after watching the crash: “If you’re that inebriated, you should not be driving your car. I don’t care who it is.”

She is right. And Cape Coral residents have been saying the same thing for years now.

Conclusion

A rental home can be repaired. The bigger question is what it takes for roads like Beach Parkway to actually get safer.

Have you seen a DUI crash like this in your neighborhood? Drop your experience in the comments below, we genuinely read every one.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. All charges mentioned are allegations. No conviction has been entered at the time of publication.

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