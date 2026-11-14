58-Year-Old California Woman Arrested for Planning Burglary That Targeted Elderly Man at Home

Your home is supposed to be the one place where no one can touch you. For an 83-year-old man in Tulare, that sense of safety was shattered the moment someone slipped through an unsecured window and walked out with everything that mattered.

What makes this case different is not just what was stolen. It is who was behind it.

Aleisha Campos, 58, of Visalia, was arrested on November 13, 2026 for allegedly organizing the whole thing. She did not break in herself. She directed someone else to do it.

What Happened

On September 20, 2024, Campos allegedly told another person to enter an elderly man’s home in Tulare through an unsecured window. No forced entry. Just an open window and a plan.

The intruder walked out with a small safe. Inside it were personal documents, a handgun, and $200,000 in cash.

Two suspects, one crime scene, and a two-year gap before the mastermind was finally charged.

How the Case Unfolded

The second suspect was charged with first-degree burglary back in June 2026. Campos was a different story.

The DA filed a formal felony burglary charge against her on November 3, 2026. A judge signed the arrest warrant on November 10. Three days later, Tulare County DA investigators picked her up without incident and transferred her to Kern County Jail.

Prosecutors did not stop there. They also filed a motion requiring that any bail money come from a lawful source. That is not a routine step. It signals the DA wants a close look at where her money comes from.

Campos is a member of Our Father’s Home, a Visalia-based church that has publicly made allegations against Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. That detail has not been connected to the burglary charges, but it adds a layer of context to who she is in this community.

This kind of calculated, coordinated break-in is not always random – armed intruders who entered Chris Hemsworth’s home while his family slept and made off with three cars showed exactly how planned these entries can be.

Why This Matters

Elder targeting is not random. It is calculated.

Prosecutors listed multiple aggravating circumstances in Campos’s charge: the victim was vulnerable, she induced others to participate, the crime was planned, and she held a position of trust.

That last one matters. When someone uses community ties or social access to identify and target elderly people, it is a different level of threat. It is not a stranger kicking in a door. It is someone who knew enough to send someone else.

According to the National Council on Aging, financial abuse is one of the most common and least reported forms of elder mistreatment in the country. Most victims never report it. Many do not even realize it happened until it is too late.

An 83-year-old man lost $200,000 in cash, a firearm, and personal documents from inside his own home. The person who allegedly made that happen was living in the same county, attending church, and walking free for over two years.

If you follow cases like this closely, there is a WhatsApp channel that covers stories on home security and crime news as they break – there is where a lot of people are keeping up with these.

Does a two-year delay before charging the person who organized a crime feel like justice to you, or does it feel like a gap the system needs to fix? Drop your take in the comments below.

Key Takeaways

Aleisha Campos, 58, arrested November 13, 2026 for allegedly organizing the burglary

Victim: 83-year-old Tulare resident, targeted inside his own home

Stolen: a safe containing $200,000 cash, a handgun, and personal documents

Entry: through an unsecured window, no forced entry

Charge: felony burglary with multiple aggravating circumstances

A second suspect was charged separately in June 2026

DA filed a motion requiring bail funds to come from a lawful source

Charges were filed two years after the crime took place

Wrapping Up

This case is a reminder that home invasions are not always chaotic and impulsive. Sometimes they are quiet, deliberate, and organized by someone your community already trusts.

Campos has been charged, not convicted. The case now moves to court. But for the 83-year-old man at the center of it, the damage was done on September 20, 2024.

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For the full story as originally reported, you can read it on yourcentralvalley.com.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. All charges mentioned are allegations. Every person is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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