Firefighters Pull Woman From Third-Floor Porch as Swampscott Home Goes Up in Flames

A fire broke out at 147 Essex Street in Swampscott on Friday evening, and by the time it was over, one woman had been pulled from the third floor and taken to the hospital.

Everyone made it out. But for a little while, that was not guaranteed.

The building is a multi-family home, which means more than one household was affected the moment that fire started on the second floor.

A Friday Evening That Changed Fast for Everyone Inside

The fire began on the second floor of 147 Essex Street. Swampscott Fire Chief Graham Archer confirmed the cause has not yet been determined, and the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

By the time crews arrived, approximately a dozen emergency response vehicles lined the street near the high school, with Swampscott police directing traffic.

Thick yellow hoses ran from fire engines directly into the building. Ash was visibly coming from the second floor, and all doors and windows were open.

One person was rescued from the third floor and transported to Salem Hospital for evaluation.

What the Scene Looked Like, and What It Means for the Residents

Firefighters were seen exiting the multi-family home while others worked the hoses outside. The response was substantial for a town the size of Swampscott.

Chief Archer was clear about where things stand for the people who lived there. “The home is not a total loss. There is a good amount of smoke and water damage, and the residents will need to find alternative housing for the time being,” he told Swampscott Tides.

That last part carries real weight. Alternative housing means tonight, tomorrow, and the days after. Smoke and water damage in a multi-family building does not just affect one unit.

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Why This Matters

Multi-family homes carry a risk that single-family homes do not. When fire starts in one unit, shared walls, shared stairways, and shared exits mean every other resident is immediately involved whether they know it or not.

A third-floor rescue in that environment is not simple. Smoke rises. Time shrinks. The fact that the person pulled from the third floor made it to Salem Hospital for evaluation, rather than something worse, reflects how quickly the Swampscott Fire Department moved.

This is not the first time a residential fire has left families suddenly without a place to go.

4 people were displaced after an overnight house fire in DeKalb County in a situation that looked similar on the surface – everyone out, building damaged, families scrambling for housing the same night. The circumstances differ, but the displacement does not.

Fire detectors, knowing your exits, understanding your building – none of this is dramatic until the moment it is the only thing that matters.

Key Takeaways

Fire broke out at 147 Essex Street in Swampscott on Friday evening

The fire started on the second floor and the cause is not yet determined

One person was rescued from the third floor and taken to Salem Hospital for evaluation

All residents were confirmed safe by the Swampscott Fire Department

The home is not a total loss but has significant smoke and water damage

Residents will need to find alternative housing while repairs are assessed

Approximately a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the scene

If you live in a multi-family building, do you actually know your neighbors’ names or have an exit plan beyond your own front door? Drop your answer in the comments. More people should be thinking about this.

Wrapping Up

A woman was pulled from the third floor of a burning building on a Friday evening in Swampscott, and everyone walked away. That is the outcome that matters.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. All details are based on publicly available reports at the time of publication.

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