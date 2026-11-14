Pompano Beach Shooting Leaves Two Women Dead Outside Apartment Complex

A quiet Thursday night in Pompano Beach turned deadly on November 12, 2026. Two women were shot and killed outside a home near the 1500 block of Southwest Fifth Avenue, and a man was detained for questioning shortly after.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Deputies arrived to find both women suffering from gunshot wounds outside a residence.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue also responded, but there was nothing they could do. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

What Neighbors Heard

People nearby didn’t immediately know what they were hearing. One neighbor named Sherry told CBS News Miami she was getting ready to watch a football game when she heard a couple of pops. Within seconds, deputies flooded the street.

Sherry has lived in the area for 20 years. She described the neighborhood as respectful and calm, the kind of block where people walk dogs and nobody bothers anyone. That’s what made Thursday night hit differently.

What We Know About the Victims

Image Credit: CBS News

BSO confirmed that both women are related to each other. Beyond that, their identities have not been released. That’s standard procedure until next-of-kin are notified, but it also means investigators are still working to piece together what led to this.

Family-linked shooting cases carry a different weight for investigators. Cases like the Ohio home shooting where three were found dead show how quickly domestic connections can reshape an entire investigation.

The Man Detained

One man was taken in for questioning. No arrest has been announced.

Being detained for questioning means BSO wanted to talk to this person, not that he has been charged with anything. Whether he was at the scene, lives nearby, or is connected to the victims in some way has not been confirmed.

BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis stated that no further information was being released at the time.

Why This Matters

Broward County has seen a sharp rise in violent crime. The county recorded 143 murders in 2025, with a rate of 7.2 per 100,000 residents, above the state average. Violent crime in Broward jumped from 127.3 per 100,000 in 2023 to 165.9 in 2025.

These aren’t just numbers. They represent real neighborhoods, real families, and people who deserved a normal Thursday night.

If stories like this matter to you, there’s a WhatsApp channel where people are already discussing cases like this one and what they mean for communities across the country.

What Comes Next

BSO’s homicide unit is actively investigating. Victim identities will likely be released once family members have been reached. Any charges against the detained individual would depend on where the investigation leads.

This is a developing story, and details may change.

Does something about this case feel off to you? A quiet neighborhood, two related women, one man detained and no arrest. If you have thoughts on what investigators should be prioritizing here, leave them in the comments below.

Final Thoughts

Two women lost their lives in a neighborhood that, by all accounts, had felt safe for decades. The community deserves answers, and so do the families of these victims.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

For more coverage on cases like this, visit Build Like New.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only, based on initial reports from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and local news coverage. Details may be updated as the investigation continues.

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