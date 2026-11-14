Police Called for Unwanted Guest, Found Three Dead Inside North Royalton Home

Tuesday evening felt like any other night on Tiffany Drive. Quiet neighborhood. Suburban Ohio. The kind of street where nothing like this is supposed to happen.

Then the call came in.

At 7:57 p.m., North Royalton police were dispatched to the 8900 block of Tiffany Drive for what was logged as an unwanted guest complaint. Within hours, three people were dead and a SWAT team was clearing the scene.

What Officers Found When They Walked Through That Door

When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home. They pulled back almost immediately after spotting a vehicle in the driveway believed to belong to the unwanted guest.

The Southwest Enforcement Bureau was called in. A standoff stretched on for hours before ending around 10:20 p.m. When SWAT finally cleared the home, they found a third body. Broken windows. A front door knocked clean off its hinges.

Three People, All 71, and a Connection That Changes Everything

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the three as Emilia Ciortan, 71, Sorin Ciortan, 71, and Stefan Pascu, 71.

According to News5Cleveland, police say Pascu shot his ex-wife’s parents, Emilia and Sorin Ciortan, inside their own home, then turned the gun on himself.

Three people the same age. One of them had walked into the other two’s home uninvited. And none of them walked out.

How a Domestic Call Became a Multi-Hour SWAT Standoff

This is the part that gets overlooked in the headlines. Officers did everything right. They arrived, assessed the threat, pulled back when they recognized the danger, and called for backup before anyone else got hurt.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now assisting North Royalton police with the ongoing investigation. As of Wednesday morning, police confirmed the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.

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Why This Matters

What happened on Tiffany Drive is not just a crime story. It is a reminder of how quickly a domestic situation can escalate beyond anything a first responder can predict from a dispatch note.

An “unwanted guest” call sounds manageable on paper. It rarely signals what officers might actually walk into. And this is not an isolated pattern either – just recently, an Ohio woman called police about her ex showing up at her parents’ home and walked into a nearly identical tragedy.

The people inside that home on Tuesday were 71 years old. They were in their own house. That detail should not be easy to move past.

Key Takeaways

Police received the call at 7:57 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Two people were found dead upon initial entry, a third was found after SWAT cleared the home

All three were 71 years old: Emilia Ciortan, Sorin Ciortan, and Stefan Pascu

Police say Pascu shot his ex-wife’s parents before shooting himself

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation

The scene is secure and police say there is no ongoing public threat

What do you think should change about how domestic disturbance and unwanted guest calls are handled by law enforcement? Have you ever lived in a neighborhood where something like this happened? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available information from official police statements and published news reports at the time of writing.

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