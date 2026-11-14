Armed Home Invasion in Mastic Leaves Community Shaken as 4 Suspects Remain on the Run

It was a Wednesday afternoon. The sun was still up. A family was home on Patchogue Avenue in Mastic, doing whatever families do at 4:45 in the evening.

Then four men showed up and kicked in the side door.

What followed lasted under ten minutes. And it left at least one person bleeding.

What Happened on Patchogue Avenue

The four men forced their way in through a side door. Once inside, one of them struck the homeowner with a firearm. A woman in the home was shoved. The couple’s adult child was also there and was not hurt.

The men grabbed items from inside the house and ran out through the back door.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries. The woman was not physically harmed. Suffolk County Police responded and opened an investigation. As of now, all four suspects are still at large.

No arrests. No identified suspects. Just a family trying to process what just happened to them inside their own home.

Why Daytime Home Invasions Hit Different

People picture break-ins happening late at night. Dark house, everyone asleep. That’s the image.

But according to FBI data, over 53% of residential burglaries in the United States happen during the day. Not at night.

Attackers know that daytime feels safe. That’s precisely why they pick it.

This was not some random opportunistic break-in either. A 4:45 PM forced entry with four men and a firearm involved takes coordination.

It takes planning. And it’s the kind of story that keeps coming up across New York. Just weeks ago, burglars walked right into a Brooklyn home through an unlocked window in broad daylight and left with jewelry and an iPhone. Different borough, same pattern.

If you want to stay on top of stories like this as they break across the country, the Build Like New WhatsApp channel is worth having on your phone. It covers these kinds of incidents as they come in, without the noise.

Forced entry accounts for 62% of all break-ins nationally. And when the home is occupied, the risk of violence goes up significantly.

Why This Matters

There were nearly 780,000 burglaries recorded across the US in 2024. The clearance rate sat at around 13 to 15%.

That means for roughly every 100 cases, fewer than 15 end in an arrest.

Two Mastic-area residents said what most people in the community were already feeling. Alan Rosenberg said it made people everywhere feel scared. Patrick Cauchi said crimes like this seem to be happening more often and that this one hit close to home.

That reaction is not an overreaction. A family was in their house on a weekday evening and four men with a gun walked in.

The scary part is not that this is rare. The scary part is how routine it is becoming.

Key Takeaways

4 men forced entry through a side door at 4:45 PM on a Wednesday

The homeowner was struck with a firearm. A woman was shoved.

Items were stolen. The men escaped through the back door.

All four suspects remain unidentified and at large.

Over 53% of residential burglaries in the US happen during daytime hours.

National burglary clearance rate is only 13 to 15%.

What would you do if this happened on your street? Do you think communities like Mastic are getting the attention and resources they actually need? Drop your take in the comments below.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. All details are based on information reported by Suffolk County Police and local news sources at the time of publication.

This article originally appeared on BuildLikeNew.com — visit us for more home security guides.