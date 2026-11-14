Fire Chiefs Say Rising Heating Costs Are Pushing Families Toward a Dangerous Mistake This Winter

Every winter, families turn up the heat, pull out the old space heater, and settle in. It feels safe. It feels routine.

But that routine is exactly where the danger hides.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fires happen more in winter than any other season. Heating equipment alone is involved in 1 out of every 6 house fires and 1 in 5 fire deaths in the United States.

That is not a freak accident statistic. That is a habit problem.

The Real Culprit Is Not What You Think

Most people blame candles or kitchen mishaps for winter fires. Fire chiefs say otherwise.

This year, the risk is higher for a specific reason. Heating oil prices have gone up, and families across the country are switching to wood burners and coal stoves to cut costs.

Many of those setups are going in without inspections, without proper installation, and without anyone checking if the equipment has been sitting in a garage for three years.

Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Miller said it plainly: “I just hope they take precautions when they put wood burners in; make sure they do everything to code.”

That one sentence covers what most homeowners skip entirely.

The Habits Fire Chiefs Say Are a Red Flag

It is never one big mistake. It is small things stacked on top of each other.

Skipping the annual chimney cleaning. Placing the wood stove too close to curtains or furniture. Not putting it on a fireproof surface. Running a space heater overnight.

And the one habit that costs $2 and two minutes but gets skipped every single year: not changing the smoke alarm batteries before the first freeze.

As WJACTV reported, every fire official they spoke to said changing smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries is the single most important thing you can do before winter hits.

Chief Paul Kundrod of Saint Michael broke it down clearly: “Make sure your wood stove is in an area where there are no flammables, curtains, drapery, furniture.

It should be on a cement pad, a fireproof area, and it should be well ventilated. There is fresh air in that room at all times.”

The Room-by-Room Check Your Home Needs Before the First Freeze

This is what competitors skip. Not more quotes, an actual framework you can use today.

Basement or utility room: furnace serviced this year, filter replaced, carbon monoxide detector within 10 feet of sleeping areas.

Living room and bedrooms: space heater cord checked for fraying, heater kept at least 3 feet from any fabric, never left running while you sleep.

Fireplace or wood stove area: chimney cleaned at least once per year, ash stored in a metal container with a lid, screen in front of any open flame at all times.

If you want home safety updates and real incident breakdowns sent straight to your phone, there is a WhatsApp channel worth bookmarking this season.

What many people overlook is that fire risk does not only affect private homes.

When proper heating protocols are skipped in any building, the consequences scale fast, as seen in the Evansville nursing home evacuation where 76 residents had to be moved out in a single evening.

Why This Matters

U.S. fire departments respond to an average of 38,881 home heating fires every year. That comes out to 432 deaths, over 1,300 injuries, and $1.1 billion in property damage, annually, every year, on repeat.

December through February is when these numbers spike, the exact same months when heating equipment runs the hardest and gets checked the least.

NFPA’s Lorraine Carli put it simply: “Each winter, when heating systems kick into high gear, so do the number of home heating fires.”

A chimney cleaning costs $150 to $300. Two smoke alarm batteries cost $2. Neither of those is a home improvement expense. Both of them are the cheapest insurance you will ever buy.

Key Takeaways

Heating equipment is behind 1 in 6 house fires and 1 in 5 fire deaths in the U.S.

Rising heating oil prices are pushing more families toward wood and coal, often without proper setup

Space heaters and heating stoves account for 29% of all home heating fires

The peak danger window is December through February

Annual chimney cleaning and furnace servicing are the two most skipped steps

Carbon monoxide from poorly vented heating equipment kills silently with zero warning

Changing smoke alarm batteries before winter is the single highest-impact, lowest-cost action you can take

Most of these fixes take under 30 minutes and cost almost nothing

Have you done your winter fire safety check yet? Drop a comment and tell us what you found, or what you have been putting off.

Wrapping Up

Winter is supposed to feel warm and safe. The reason hundreds of Americans die in heating fires every year is not bad luck. It is one skipped battery. One uncleaned chimney. One stove placed two feet too close to the curtain.

The fix is always smaller than the tragedy it prevents.

For more home safety guides that give you something real to act on, visit Build Like New. Real incidents, real risks, and what you can actually do about them before something goes wrong.

Stay updated with Build Like New.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. For fire safety inspections or carbon monoxide concerns, contact your local fire department or a certified HVAC technician.

This article originally appeared on BuildLikeNew.com — visit us for more home security guides.