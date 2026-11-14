Fran Tarkenton Made $1.2 Million Playing Football for 18 Years and Just Bought a $52 Million House at 86

His first NFL contract paid him $12,500.

Over 18 years of professional football, nine Pro Bowls, an MVP award, and three Super Bowl appearances, Fran Tarkenton walked away from the game with $1.2 million in total career earnings.

That was it. That was the whole paycheck.

This week, at 86 years old, he just signed the deed on a $52 million oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. And football had almost nothing to do with it.

From the Gridiron to Buckhead to Billionaires Row

For over five decades, Tarkenton’s primary home has been in Atlanta’s upscale Buckhead neighborhood. He bought there while his playing career was still active, splitting years between the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings.

After retirement, he built Tarkenton Companies, an Atlanta-based business empire now spanning fintech, healthcare, live-event technology, and early-stage innovation. That is what actually paid for this house.

He and his wife Linda had been vacationing in South Florida for years. Eventually, the vacation spot needed to become something more permanent.

What $52 Million Gets You on Palm Beach’s Billionaires Row

Image Credit: Robb Report

The property sits at 1620 S. Ocean Blvd., about one mile south of Mar-a-Lago, behind a gated motor court and privacy hedges on a 0.67-acre parcel.

Mediterranean-style, built in 2006 on speculation, then extensively rebuilt after Anthony and Lynda Lomangino bought it in 2019 for $12.65 million. It first listed in 2023 at $57.9 million. Tarkenton paid $52 million.

Five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two powder rooms across two levels. French wood-inlay and marble floors throughout, pecky cypress coffered ceilings, French doors opening toward the Atlantic.

The kitchen has a La Cornue range, a whitewashed brick backsplash, and a U-shaped island that seats 10.

There is a carved white marble fireplace in the living room, a wood-paneled study, a formal dining room, and a water-facing primary suite with a balcony, wet bar, sitting room, and dual closets and baths.

Outside, mature palm trees, a courtyard pool and spa, an open-air loggia with its own fireplace, and gated steps across South Ocean Boulevard that lead directly to about 65 feet of Atlantic Ocean frontage.

How Celebrity Real Estate Keeps Making the Headlines

The Billionaires Row sale is a good reminder of how fast premium zip codes move when the right buyer shows up.

That same energy is playing out across the country. Kim Kardashian’s former KUWTK Beverly Hills home just hit the market for $8.5 million, and the full gut renovation it went through tells you exactly how buyers are repositioning celebrity-tied properties before listing them again.

Famous name, major renovation, price that tests the market. The pattern keeps repeating.

If you want to stay ahead of these stories as they drop, there is a WhatsApp channel that covers celebrity real estate and luxury market moves in real time. Worth checking if you follow this space seriously.

Why This Matters

This is not really a real estate story.

Tarkenton’s business portfolio, built over 50 years out of Atlanta, is what put him on Billionaires Row. The Lomanginos, who sold him this house, paid $12.65 million for it in 2019 and walked away with roughly $39 million in gains. That is what this zip code does to wealth.

His Apple investment position alone is estimated at around $278 million. His annual dividends from that position run approximately $864,000 per year, more than his entire 18-year NFL salary, every single year, automatically.

Net worth estimated at $400 million. Considered the second-richest NFL player ever, behind Tom Brady.

The $52 million Palm Beach buy is not a flex. It is the quiet result of someone who understood that the game was always just the beginning.

Key Takeaways

Tarkenton earned $1.2 million total across his entire 18-year NFL career, with a first contract worth $12,500

He purchased 1620 S. Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach for $52 million as a formal winter home alongside his wife Linda

The property sits behind a gated motor court on 0.67 acres with 65 feet of direct Atlantic Ocean frontage

The sellers paid $12.65 million for the same house in 2019, a $39 million appreciation in under 7 years

His post-football business empire, Tarkenton Companies, funded the purchase, not football earnings

Apple holdings estimated at $278 million, generating roughly $864K in annual dividends

Net worth estimated at $400 million, second only to Tom Brady among NFL players

What do you think is the bigger story here: the $52 million mansion, or the 50-year business career that made it possible? Drop your take in the comments.

That is exactly the kind of story Build Like New covers. The wealth behind the headline, not just the number. Worth bookmarking if you want more than the surface.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. All details are based on publicly available reports at the time of publication.

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