Flatbush Building Had Warning Signs Before Deadly Collapse That Killed 8 New Yorkers

A three-story apartment building in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, killing six adults and two children. Eighteen others were injured, including four firefighters who joined the rescue.

The building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue fell into an open excavation pit next door just after 4 p.m. Part of the neighboring building was torn open too.

What makes it harder to accept is the paper trail. Cracks were documented in this building months before it fell.

What Happened on Wednesday Afternoon

The FDNY got the call at 4:01 p.m. The 1930 building held four apartments above a ground-floor store. It came down into the pit at 2625 Bedford Avenue, where crews had been digging earlier that day.

Part of 1323 Flatbush Avenue was also sheared away, exposing apartments inside. Vacate orders covered three nearby buildings, and displaced neighbors were sent to a reception center at the Flatbush YMCA.

More than 250 firefighters, a canine unit and search drones worked through the night. On Thursday, a little after 3:30 p.m., FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore called off the search.

The People Behind the Numbers

Image Credit: LA Times

José Luis Caguana, 26, was among the dead. He leaves behind a pregnant wife and a 4-year-old son. The family had immigrated from Ecuador.

A teacher who used to teach his son spoke to Realtor.com at the scene. She described a humble, warm family and a father who always greeted staff with a smile at pickup. Teachers from the preschool have started a GoFundMe for the family.

Officials said the dead and injured came from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Trinidad. Two of the dead were construction workers.

There was one flicker of hope. A woman six months pregnant was pulled alive from the rubble on Wednesday night.

Cracks, Stop-Work Orders and a Fine

A pre-construction survey filed with the Department of Buildings on March 5 rated the north facade of 1321 Flatbush Avenue as “poor.” The report defines that as a wide range of major deficiencies. Cracks were also noted on the west and east sides and in the sidewalk.

On March 20, inspectors found demolition next door without proper overhead protection for neighboring properties. The DOB issued a violation and a stop-work order.

On April 23, demolition had resumed despite the order. A second violation followed, and reports put the fine at $10,000. The order was lifted on May 8 after the project team corrected the violations.

The DOB says the developers held active permits for excavation and foundation work. The lot was approved for a three-story, 64-unit building, while a nine-story proposal had not been approved.

A Building With a Long Violation List

City housing records show 98 violations at 1321 Flatbush Avenue dating back to 1972. Eleven are from this year, including unsafe electrical wiring and a notice about the water supply for the sprinkler system.

Officials have not linked these to the collapse, and some reports describe most of them as minor. The structural questions center on the dig next door.

Why Engineers Point to the Excavation

Digging deep beside an older building can weaken the soil holding it up. Mehrdad Sasani, a civil engineering professor at Northeastern University, said crews may have dug deep without properly supporting the ground.

Gregory Deierlein of Stanford explained that soil beside a building pushes hard on the retaining wall, so that wall has to stay stiff. Glenn Corbett of John Jay College said digging next to buildings like this always raises stability concerns.

Engineering records for the site reportedly called for underpinning, which strengthens a nearby foundation, plus monitoring for movement. The city has not confirmed a cause.

Arfan Yasin, who has run a shop nearby since 2001, believes the digging was simply too close to a building that had stood strong for decades.

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What the City Is Doing Now

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the city will sweep about 100 other sites linked to five entities involved in the Bedford Avenue project. Officials have not named the companies. DOB Commissioner Ahmed Tigani called it a whole-of-government investigation.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office is also working with the DOB and police to determine whether criminal negligence or code violations played a part.

Online, many New Yorkers asked whether a $10,000 fine is enough to stop a developer from ignoring a stop-work order.

Why This Matters

Old buildings and new construction share walls all over New York. Most tenants never see a crack report or a monitoring plan. They learn about the risk only when something fails.

Small ignored risks tend to end badly, the same way burglars walked right in through an unlocked window in Brooklyn because one simple thing was left open. Here, months passed between the documented cracks and the collapse.

Key Takeaways

Eight dead, including two children; 18 injured

Cracks were documented on March 5, months before the collapse

A stop-work order was ignored once, then lifted in May

The building had 98 housing violations, none officially tied to the collapse

The DA, DOB and police are investigating, and 100 related sites face sweeps

What Comes Next

Eight lives are gone, and the cause is still being pieced together. What matters now is whether the answers lead to real change in how buildings beside construction sites are watched.

What should NYC change first: tougher fines, daily site checks, or mandatory monitoring? Share your view in the comments below. For more housing, construction and city safety coverage, follow Build Like New.

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