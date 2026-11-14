Jenny McCarthy Says Mold Destroyed Her Life and She Still Has PTSD From It

Most people clean their house when they find mold. Jenny McCarthy left hers.

Not just the mold. The furniture. The wardrobe. 30 years of clothes, red carpet memories, all of it.

And right now, as of November 2026, she is living in a tent in her own backyard while her $2.79 million Illinois home sits listed on the market. This is not a dramatic headline. This is what actually happened.

It Did Not Start at Home

McCarthy, 54, believes the mold poisoning did not begin inside her house. It started at the makeup and dressing room at her workplace. Her makeup artist got sick around the same time, same symptoms. The full detail on this was first reported by realtor.com.

By January 2025, she had a diagnosis: mold and mycotoxin poisoning. She started a treatment protocol that January involving vitamins and various treatments. By this point, her body had already been fighting something most doctors were not catching.

That is when everything changed.

30 Years of Clothes. All the Furniture. Gone.

On the November 10 episode of her podcast, McCarthy said it plainly: “We left all of our furniture behind. I didn’t want to risk anything.”

Image Credit:

People.com

Her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, 57, had to be persuaded to say “bye-bye” to his clothing and furniture too. He came around.

Now McCarthy shops on TikTok Shop for cheap replacements because, in her own words: “I’m afraid to spend money on clothes anymore because I had to give everything away. And I’m like, that’s 30 years of clothes, of red carpet events, and memories.”

She is currently detoxing in a tent in their backyard. Wahlberg is in Canada for work. It is November in Illinois.

“Does he think I’m crazy? Yes. But he completely understands it,” she said.

This is not a couple being dramatic about a water stain on the ceiling.

The House They Are Now Selling

McCarthy and Wahlberg bought their St. Charles, Illinois home in 2015 for $1.1 million. A 7,236 square foot property, four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, on 1.26 acres.

Wahlberg once told People magazine: “This isn’t an extravagant home, but there’s no greater symbol of our love for each other than this house.”

It is now listed at $2,799,000. The listing is currently contingent.

McCarthy has said they are “going to Vegas. Not Cali.” The Midwest humidity is part of what she is leaving behind. “My body just can’t detox mold very well,” she said, adding that a dry location like Vegas or Arizona is what she needs now.

This whole situation actually started months before this listing. We covered the earlier chapter of this story, including the moment McCarthy first fled the home and the remediation bill that followed: Jenny McCarthy Flees Her Own Home Over Mold, and the Remediation Bill Will Shock You.

If you follow real estate and health stories like this one, there is a WhatsApp channel that covers celebrity home moves as they happen. Worth having if you like staying ahead of the news cycle.

Why This Matters

Nearly half of all residential buildings in the U.S. have visible mold or mold odor, according to NIOSH. The WHO links mold and dampness to a 30 to 50 percent increase in respiratory illness rates.

Mold issues can drop a home’s resale value by 20 to 37 percent. That is not a small number when you are sitting on a $2.79 million listing.

And even building a new home from scratch does not guarantee safety. McCarthy’s podcast guest, functional medicine physician Dr. Amy Myers, spent four years constructing a “forever home” in Santa Fe using pumice-crete, steel, and glass.

Six months after moving in, she found mold spores. An incorrectly installed dryer vent. That was all it took.

This is not a celebrity problem. Most people do not catch it until their body starts failing them in ways that look like something else entirely.

Key Takeaways

McCarthy’s mold protocol began in January 2025

She believes exposure came from her workplace makeup and dressing room

30 years of clothing and all furniture were discarded

She is currently living in a tent in her backyard while Wahlberg works in Canada

“Remediation costs are so high because it takes a specialist to be able to move the mold without ruining your entire house”

Their St. Charles home is listed at $2,799,000 and is currently contingent

They bought the same home in 2015 for $1.1 million

They plan to relocate to Las Vegas or Arizona for a dry climate

If you found out your home had mold this serious, would you remediate and stay or walk away entirely? Drop your answer in the comments.

Wrapping Up

Jenny McCarthy living in a tent in November is a strange image. But the more you understand what mycotoxin poisoning actually does to a body, the less dramatic it sounds.

“We remediated and because I am paranoid now about basically sleeping anywhere, I live in a tent. And I’m not even joking,” she said.

Sometimes you do not clean the house. You just leave.

If stories like this are your thing, Build Like New covers celebrity real estate, real health costs, and the human side of big property decisions regularly. Worth bookmarking.

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