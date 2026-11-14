DeKalb County House Fire Leaves Family Homeless Overnight as Police Chase Ends in Crash

Late Tuesday night, while most of DeKalb County was asleep, a house on Allen Drive was already burning.

Three adults and a juvenile made it out. No one was hurt. But by morning, four people had nowhere to go back to.

That is the part most outlets report and move on from. What actually matters is what this keeps telling us about overnight fires in this county.

The Allen Drive House Fire

Firefighters got the call just before midnight. The fire was at a home on Allen Drive, in a neighborhood off Buford Highway in DeKalb County.

When crews arrived, the blaze appeared to have started at the back of the house. Three adults and a juvenile got out safely. No firefighters were injured either.

The cause has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.

Driver Flees Police, Crashes Into Utility Pole in Buckhead

A few miles away, the same night, Atlanta police tried to stop a vehicle in Buckhead.

Image Credit:

11Alive.com

The driver took off. The chase ended on Woodward Way, near the Atlanta Beltline’s Northside Trail, when the vehicle struck a utility pole.

According to the initial report from FOX 5 Atlanta, police have not released information about the driver’s condition or whether the person was taken into custody.

Two incidents, one night, same city absorbing both.

Why This Matters

DeKalb County has seen a steady pattern of overnight residential fires. In December 2025, firefighters responded to nearly a dozen blazes in just three days. Captain Jaeson Daniels of DeKalb County Fire Rescue said it directly: “During the season we see an influx in fires.”

This is not just a DeKalb problem either. The NFPA reported over 329,500 home structure fires across the U.S. in 2024. Home fires account for 75% of all civilian fire deaths nationally.

Fires do not always stay as accidents. Just days ago, a Westland woman was found dead inside her home after a suspect deliberately set the house on fire – a case that shows how fast a residential fire can become something far more serious.

If you follow home fire and safety stories as they break, there is a WhatsApp channel that covers these incidents daily with real context.

What You Should Actually Do With This Information

Back-of-house fires are the ones that catch families off guard. HVAC units, dryer vents, and old wiring in utility areas ignite fast and stay hidden longer than kitchen fires.

The Red Cross says you may have as little as two minutes to escape once a fire starts. Working smoke alarms near bedroom doors, not just hallways, reduce fire death risk by 60% according to NFPA data.

If the Allen Drive family had two more minutes, they still got out. Not every family does.

Does your household have a fire escape plan right now? Drop it in the comments – even a one-line answer. It might push someone else reading this to actually make one.

Wrapping Up

Four people lost their home overnight. A driver crashed fleeing police a few miles away. DeKalb County had a long night, and the causes behind both incidents are still unknown.

Stories like these deserve more than a headline. For coverage that goes deeper on home safety and incidents, visit Build Like New.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. All details are based on preliminary reports from DeKalb County Fire Rescue and the Atlanta Police Department. Information may change as investigations continue.

This article originally appeared on BuildLikeNew.com — visit us for more home security guides.