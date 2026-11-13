Bucks Player Kyle Kuzma’s House Broken Into Overnight, Police Launch Active Investigation

Bayside police got a call around 1 a.m. Thursday. A burglary, not in progress. Someone had already been inside, taken what they came for, and left.

Neighbors near North Lake Drive say the home belongs to Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma. Police did not name the victim in their release. But they confirmed the investigation to FOX6 only after the outlet specifically asked about Kuzma’s address.

That detail alone says a lot.

What Happened That Night

According to Bayside police, they responded to a residential burglary call in the early hours of Thursday morning. The caller reported that an unknown party had entered the home and taken belongings.

Police said they believe the home was targeted.

That is not standard language for a random break-in. It means someone planned this. They knew the home, they knew the timing, and they knew the resident would not be there.

The investigation is active. Police confirmed there is no immediate threat to the public. The Bucks had not responded to FOX6’s request for comment at the time of publication.

This Is the Second Time a Bucks Player Has Been Hit

In November 2024, Bobby Portis came home to find his bedroom window smashed and his safe stolen. Inside that safe was his 2021 NBA Championship ring.

Image Credit: CNN

Three men were eventually arrested in Argentina in connection with that case.

Now, less than two years later, the same pattern. Another Bucks player, different neighborhood, same method. Player away, home empty, entry forced, belongings gone.

Portis offered a $40,000 reward after his break-in. He never got his ring back.

This Is Bigger Than Milwaukee

The FBI has formally warned every major pro sports league about this exact pattern. Organized theft groups, many with ties to South America, have been using public game schedules and social media to track when athletes leave home.

Some of these groups use Wi-Fi jammers to knock out alarm systems before entering. They are not opportunistic. They research their targets.

Luka Doncic, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Travis Kelce, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — all hit in the same wave. The NBA formally advised players to get guard dogs and update their home security systems after the pattern became impossible to ignore.

And home targeting is not limited to pro athletes either. Just days ago, four teenagers were arrested after breaking into a Maryland home at 5 a.m. by smashing through a glass door. Different profile, same calculated timing.

If you follow stories like this, channel on WhatsApp covers property crime and security incidents as they happen. Good place to stay ahead without waiting for the news cycle.

Why This Matters

When police use the word “targeted,” it means the victim’s routine was studied. Their schedule was known. The window of absence was identified.

For pro athletes, that window is a road trip. It is published, predictable, and public. Every game on the schedule is a notification to anyone watching that the house will be empty.

The FBI recognized this in late 2024 and issued a formal warning across leagues. The NBA responded with security advisories. And still, homes keep getting hit.

Kuzma’s case in Bayside fits every marker of this organized pattern. The timing, the targeting, the method. This is not a Bucks problem or a Milwaukee problem.

It is a league-wide security failure that has not been solved.

Key Takeaways

Bayside police responded to a burglary call near North Lake Drive around 1 a.m. Thursday

Police believe the home was targeted, not a random break-in

Neighbors identified the property as Kyle Kuzma’s. Police did not officially confirm the victim

Belongings were taken. The investigation remains active

In November 2024, fellow Bucks player Bobby Portis had his home broken into and his championship ring stolen

Three suspects in the Portis case were arrested in Argentina

The FBI has warned all major sports leagues about organized theft groups specifically targeting athletes during road trips

Do you think the NBA should take formal responsibility for protecting players’ homes during away games, or is this on the players themselves? Drop your take in the comments.

Wrapping Up

Kyle Kuzma moved to Milwaukee to play ball. He did not sign up for this.

But this is what public life looks like for professional athletes right now. Known schedules, visible homes, and a pattern of organized crime that law enforcement has warned about and still cannot stop.

If stories like this are your thing, Build Like New covers athlete property news, celebrity real estate, and the human side of these stories regularly. Worth bookmarking if you want more than just the headline.

Stay updated with Build Like New.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. All details are based on publicly available reports at the time of publication. The investigation is ongoing and police have not officially confirmed the identity of the property owner.

This article originally appeared on BuildLikeNew.com — visit us for more home security guides.