Old Construction Home in Polish Town New York Catches Fire and Two Adults and a Baby End Up in the Hospital

A house fire broke out Thursday afternoon in Polish Town, Riverhead, and it moved fast. By the time firefighters arrived, two adults and an infant were already trying to get out through heavy smoke.

The first call came in at 2:09 p.m. The home, a two-story frame house on the corner of Sweezy Avenue and Lincoln Street, was burning from the back. Fire Chief Pete Kurzyna was one of the first on scene.

Flames Reached the Front Before Most People Could React

Kurzyna later pointed to the home’s age as the reason it spread so quickly. Old-style construction, he said. That’s not just a phrase. Older homes, especially frame houses built before mid-century, have open wall cavities that act like chimneys. Fire doesn’t stay where it starts.

All three residents, including an infant, were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and Peconic Bay Medical Center for smoke inhalation. They made it out. The family cat did not.

The fire was declared under control at 2:54 p.m. Firefighters stopped it from reaching the house next door. RiverheadLOCAL reported the full details of the response as it unfolded.

50 Firefighters, Five Departments, Three Ladder Trucks

Image Credit:

Riverhead Local

Riverhead Fire Department called for mutual aid from Flanders, Jamesport, Eastport, and Westhampton. Wading River stood by to cover Riverhead’s district while the operation ran.

About 50 firefighters responded in total, with three ladder trucks, four engines, and fire police on scene.

That scale of response is not unusual for older residential structures. When a home burns fast and sits close to neighboring buildings, you need numbers.

If you want to stay updated on fires and home safety incidents as they happen, there’s a WhatsApp channel that covers exactly this kind of local and national news regularly. Worth having in your feed.

Fire Marshal Is Investigating – No Cause Confirmed Yet

The Riverhead Town Fire Marshal’s Office is now handling the investigation. No cause has been confirmed as of this report.

Fires don’t always start the way you’d expect. In one recent case in Grand Meadow, a family home went up in flames under far more deliberate and devastating circumstances. It’s a reminder that the reasons behind a house fire can run deeper than faulty wiring.

Why This Matters

Here’s what most people don’t think about until it hits close to home.

Thirty-five years ago, a working smoke alarm gave you roughly 17 minutes to escape a house fire. Today, that window is down to about 2 minutes. Construction materials, synthetic furniture, and old framing systems all changed how fire moves inside a home.

Smoke inhalation is what actually kills most people in house fires, not the flames. All three victims in this Riverhead fire survived because they got out. The cat didn’t get the same chance.

If you live in an older home with original frame construction, that 2-minute window is not a statistic. It’s your situation.

What This Fire Tells You About Your Own Home

A working smoke detector on every floor is the floor, not the ceiling. Know your two exit routes from every room before you need them. And if you have pets, build them into your plan now.

This family lost their cat. That detail stays with you.

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Have you checked your smoke detectors recently, or made any changes to how you’d get out in an emergency? Drop it in the comments. These conversations are worth having.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. The fire investigation is ongoing and details may be updated as new information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on BuildLikeNew.com — visit us for more home security guides.