Firefighters Sent Mayday After Floor Collapses Under Them in South Side Chicago Fire

Two firefighters went in to do their job. They did not expect the floor to disappear beneath them.

Around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Chicago Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the 400 block of East 90th Street, right at the corner of South Martin Luther King Drive in Chatham.

A single-family home. A basement fire. And two firefighters who walked into the kitchen and never got to walk back out the same way.

The kitchen floor gave way. Both fell straight into the basement below.

What Happened Inside That House

The fire started in the basement. By the time crews arrived, it had already begun eating through the structure from underneath.

When two firefighters moved into the first-floor kitchen to attack the blaze, the floor failed. No warning. No time to react. They dropped through into the same space the fire was burning.

A mayday call went out immediately.

For anyone who does not know what a mayday means in firefighting, it is not a radio check. It is a declaration that a firefighter is in immediate danger of death or serious injury. Everything on scene stops and shifts toward one goal: getting that person out.

Image Credit: CBS News

Both firefighters were pulled out of the basement quickly. They were taken to a hospital and are listed in good condition. According to CBS News Chicago, Deputy District Chief Gary Brooks Sr. confirmed the mayday and spoke about the rescue on scene.

One resident also escaped the home on their own and was hospitalized. Their condition was not immediately available.

What Most People Miss About Fires Like This

Chatham is one of Chicago’s older South Side neighborhoods. A lot of the housing stock there was built decades ago, and wood-frame construction does not age evenly.

Fire weakens floor joists faster than most people realize, especially when the fire is burning directly below the floor a crew is standing on.

This is not a fluke. It is a known hazard. And it is exactly why experienced firefighters are trained to read floors before they commit weight to them.

The problem is that in a working fire, you do not always get that moment.

If you follow residential fire stories closely, there is a news channel worth checking out that covers cases like this as they break across the country. Good place to stay ahead of these stories without waiting for the news cycle to catch up.

It is not just Chicago either.

We recently covered the story of a father who shot and killed his three sons inside their Grand Meadow home before setting it on fire, where firefighters arrived to a scene far more complicated than a standard residential call.

These situations remind you how unpredictable the inside of a burning home can be.

Why This Matters

According to the NFPA, roughly 53,000 firefighter injuries were recorded in the United States in 2024 alone. Around 30 percent of those happened on the fireground, in situations exactly like this one.

Floor collapses and structural failures are among the most dangerous things a firefighter can face inside a burning building. The fire is one threat. The building itself is another.

When a structure starts to fail, the people inside have seconds, not minutes.

The two firefighters in Chatham made it out. That is the only outcome that matters here. But stories like this are a reminder that every residential fire call carries risk that the public rarely sees from the outside.

What do you think about the risks firefighters take every time they respond to an older home? Drop your thoughts in the comments. Genuinely curious what people think about this one.

Key Takeaways

Fire broke out around 6 p.m. Thursday in a single-family home in Chatham

Two firefighters fell through the kitchen floor into the burning basement below

A mayday call was immediately issued and both were pulled out quickly

Both are in good condition; one resident also hospitalized

Fire originated in the basement; cause remains under investigation

CFD Deputy District Chief Gary Brooks Sr. confirmed the incident on scene

Wrapping Up

Two firefighters walked into a burning house and fell through the floor. They made it out. Not every story like this ends that way.

If this kind of story is your thing, Build Like New covers residential fires, crime, and the human side of these moments with the context most outlets skip. Worth bookmarking if you want more than just the headline.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. All details are based on publicly available reports at the time of publication.

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