Lithium-Ion Battery Fires Are Rising Fast, Oregon Family Just Learned It the Hard Way

It did not start with a faulty wire or a stove left on. It started with a Christmas gift sitting quietly on a padded chair, not even plugged in.

On the night of November 5, a lithium-ion e-bike battery exploded inside a two-story home in Troutdale, Oregon, near Portland. The fire moved through the house within minutes. Six people made it out. One cat, Pax, did not.

What Happened That Night

Homeowner Kari Ann Peniche had gifted the e-bike battery to her 15-year-old son Preston. He had ridden the bike that day and left the battery resting on a padded chair in the living room, unplugged.

It started smoking. Then it exploded.

Peniche said the fire spread within seconds. The household included her children and tenants Kelli Gasaway and her partner.

Peniche ran upstairs to alert them even as flames were already visible. All six got out. But Kelli and her partner had moved in their last belongings just two days before. They lost everything.

The Battery Was Not Even Plugged In

This is where the story gets important, and where most coverage gets it wrong.

ABC News initially reported the battery was charging when it exploded. The homeowner told KPTV directly it was not. It was unplugged, resting on an upholstered chair after a normal day of use.

Gresham Fire Battalion Chief Shawn Durham confirmed the cause as lithium-ion battery failure. He explained that when one cell fails, it triggers a chain reaction in surrounding cells, releasing intense heat almost instantly.

The padded chair beneath the battery made everything worse. Soft surfaces catch flame faster than almost anything else in a living room.

Why This Matters

Oregon fire agencies responded to 649 lithium-ion battery fires between 2020 and 2025, with incidents rising 19 percent every year. In 2025 alone, firefighters responded to 161 such fires, more than double the 2020 figure.

This is not an Oregon problem. These fires are happening everywhere, and the pattern keeps repeating. Just days before this incident, six people died in a Brooklyn house fire where investigators found two lithium-ion batteries at the scene.

The Troutdale fire is a direct reminder that the risk is not only while charging. A battery that has already been used can still fail hours later, with no warning other than a strange smell.

What You Should Do Right Now

Gresham Fire and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission have both been clear on this.

Never store your e-bike battery on a couch, chair, bed, or carpet. Use a hard noncombustible surface like a concrete floor or metal shelf. Only charge when you are awake and home. Outside or in a detached garage is safest.

If you want real-time updates on stories like this, there is a channel worth following that covers home safety news as it breaks.

Stop using your battery immediately if you notice any of these signs:

Unusual smell, metallic or rotting odor

Battery feels hot after riding or during storage

Visible swelling or deformation

Popping, hissing, or crackling sounds

Faster-than-normal power drain

These are not minor issues. They are early warnings of thermal runaway. Full details on what fire officials confirmed at the scene were reported by American Bazaar.

Conclusion

A family lost their home over something millions of people own and rarely think twice about. Preston was just a teenager who fixed up his bike. Kelli had been in that house for two days.

This story is not about Troutdale. It is about every home with an e-bike battery resting on the floor, the shelf, or a living room chair right now.

Where do you store yours? Drop it in the comments. Someone reading this might need to rethink their setup.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only, based on publicly available news reports and official statements from fire authorities.

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