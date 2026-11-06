Nicolas Cage Says He Is “A Little Bit Homeless” After Malibu Sinkhole Swallows His Driveway

Nicolas Cage Forced Out of His Multimillion-Dollar Malibu Home After Sinkhole Emergency

Nicolas Cage is currently living out of hotels. Not by choice.

At L.A. Comic-Con over the weekend, he told fans straight up that he cannot go back to his Malibu home right now. The place is uninhabitable. And the reason is a massive sinkhole that is literally threatening the foundation of the house.

He called himself “a little bit homeless.” The crowd probably laughed. The situation is not that funny when you look closer.

The Ground Literally Opened Up

The sinkhole first appeared in early September 2026 at Cage’s beachfront property in Malibu. It started at the driveway and kept creeping outward into the street.

By the time officials responded, the hole was 25 feet deep and roughly 30 by 60 feet wide. Malibu declared a local emergency. The neighborhood was evacuated.

Thirty-one homes received evacuation orders, seven were red-tagged for hazardous conditions, and emergency vehicles could not even fit on what remained of the road.

This was not a pothole situation. The ground underneath an entire coastal neighborhood gave way.

Two Months Later, He Is Still Not Home

Image Credit: TMZ

Here is what most articles skipped.

That sinkhole opened in September. Cage is still not back. He has been bouncing between hotels for weeks.

When he showed up at Comic-Con at the end of October, he mentioned planning to take his daughter trick-or-treating on Halloween and then watching The Shining at his place. That place was a hotel room.

As TMZ reported, the sinkhole kept expanding after the initial collapse, and the property remains unlivable.

Two months. Hotels. No confirmed return date. For anyone.

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This Is Bigger Than One Celebrity’s House

Malibu had already flagged what was coming. Officials warned of El Nino-driven record sea levels, severe coastal flooding, and beach narrowing heading into fall and winter. Tropical Storm Marie brought high tides and rain that made coastal erosion worse across the area.

Cage’s street is called Sea Level Drive. That name is not ironic by accident anymore.

The seven red-tagged homes in his neighborhood are not making headlines. Those are real families with no timeline for return, sitting on properties that may now be harder to insure and impossible to sell at the price they paid.

Not every celebrity home exit looks like this, though. When Justin Baldoni quietly sold his L.A. home and moved on without any public announcement, it was a completely different kind of property story.

Sometimes it is a clean break. Sometimes the ground literally falls apart beneath you.

Why This Matters

A multimillion-dollar address does not protect you from what is happening to California’s coastline right now.

The same features that made Malibu beachfront properties desirable – ocean proximity, exclusivity, the view – are now the exact reasons some of them are becoming liabilities. When the foundation of a luxury home is a sinkhole risk, the price tag means nothing.

Cage can afford the hotels. Most of his neighbors probably cannot afford to wait this long either.

What do you think about Malibu’s coastal properties after seeing this? Would you still buy there knowing this risk exists? Drop your take in the comments below.

Key Takeaways

Cage confirmed at L.A. Comic-Con he is “a little bit homeless” after the Malibu sinkhole

The sinkhole appeared September 2026, grew to 25 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet wide

He has been living in hotels since then, no confirmed return date as of November 2026

31 neighboring homes evacuated; 7 red-tagged for hazardous conditions

Malibu declared a local emergency; El Nino conditions expected to worsen coastal erosion further

The sinkhole kept expanding after the initial collapse

Wrapping Up

Cage calling himself “a little bit homeless” will trend for a news cycle. But two months in hotels with no return date is not a punchline for the people actually living it.

If this kind of story is your thing, Build Like New covers celebrity real estate, luxury market shifts, and the human side of big property news regularly. Worth bookmarking when the headline alone does not tell you the full picture.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. All details are based on publicly available reports at the time of publication.

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