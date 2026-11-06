Katy Perry Wants to Build a Summer Camp on Her Santa Barbara Land and Neighbors Are Furious

380 Neighbors Sign Petition Against Katy Perry Summer Camp Plan in Goleta Valley

Katy Perry grew up near Santa Barbara, and now her plan to give back to it has turned into one of the messiest neighborhood fights the region has seen in years.

The singer and her sister, Angela Lerche, president of the Firework Foundation, are pushing forward with Gratitude Canyon, a youth camp planned on 110 acres in Goleta. Nearly 400 residents have signed a petition trying to stop it.

What the camp actually looks like

The proposed site once served as the headquarters of Bragg Live Foods, the company that popularized apple cider vinegar.

Perry and Lerche spent significant time there growing up, building a close friendship with former CEO Patricia Bragg, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 94.

For Perry, this land carries personal weight. It’s tied to her childhood, not just a business venture.

The foundation says 97 percent of the property stays open space, agriculture, or landscaping, with camp activity concentrated on roughly 16 acres. Much of the existing apple orchard would remain untouched.

Camp Firework itself isn’t new. The program has run for seven years across more than a dozen sites, serving children ages 11 through 13 by combining art, nature, leadership training, and relationship-building for kids who may not otherwise get access to an immersive camp experience.

Why neighbors are furious

Their real worry isn’t the charity itself. It’s the scale behind it.

The opposition group, Neighbors Against Gratitude Canyon, has organized its concerns clearly. At the top of the list is a claim that the project is less a summer camp and more a year-round event center operating under a charitable label.

Their petition states the plan could bring more than 8,000 visitors a year into a quiet residential canyon, with amplified noise permitted from 9am to 9pm and events allowed for up to 400 people. All of this sits in a high fire-risk, debris-flow zone served by a single access road.

Residents who signed this petition argue that a formal, county-reviewed evacuation analysis still hasn’t been completed, and they believe that gap needs to close before any rezoning moves forward.

Stories like this tend to shift fast once county reviews pick up pace, and updates on cases like Gratitude Canyon often circulate on WhatsApp well before they make it into the next headline.

The “Trojan Horse” accusation

Critics believe the camp is a cover for something bigger: a commercial event venue dressed up as a nonprofit mission.

The foundation pushes back directly on that framing. Gratitude Canyon has stated the property will not serve as a wedding or concert venue. Non-summer use would be limited to schools, nonprofits, and occasional retreats, with no more than four special events allowed per year.

On fire safety, the foundation says prevention was built into the plan from the earliest stages, not added later to address complaints.

Its FAQ page lists defensible space, vegetation management, dedicated emergency access, onsite water storage, hardened structures, a formal evacuation plan, emergency communication systems, and 24-hour staffing whenever campers are present.

The foundation also says it is engaging directly with neighbors and describes the project as an evolving proposal, open to changes based on feedback.

A pattern with Santa Barbara property

This isn’t the first time Perry’s relationship with property in this area has turned into a legal fight.

She and former partner Orlando Bloom spent years locked in a courtroom battle over a 15 million dollar Montecito mansion.

The dispute began in 2020 when the seller, Carl Westcott, tried to rescind the sale just days after it closed, claiming he lacked the mental capacity to agree to it at the time.

A 2023 ruling upheld the original contract. Perry later countersued Westcott for damages related to lost rental income and property repairs, and was awarded close to two million dollars, which was deducted from what remained owed on the purchase.

As recently as this October, Westcott alleged he still hasn’t received the full amount, suggesting this dispute isn’t fully closed either.

Property and controversy seem to follow Perry whenever she puts down roots in this part of California.

Why this matters

This fight is bigger than one celebrity’s land. It’s a preview of how California communities will keep clashing with large development proposals in wildfire-prone zones, no matter how good the intentions behind them are.

As more public figures try to turn personal wealth into community impact, the friction between good intent and local reality is only going to come up more often, and this case shows exactly where that line gets tested.

Perry isn’t the only star whose connection to a property has become a bigger story than expected. Justin Baldoni quietly sold the LA home he had poured his heart into, proof that for public figures, real estate rarely stays private for long.

Key takeaways

Nearly 400 residents have formally opposed the project

Opponents estimate the camp could bring over 8,000 annual visitors

A formal fire evacuation analysis remains incomplete, according to the petition

The foundation denies plans for a year-round event venue

Perry has a history of property disputes in the same region

Santa Barbara County hasn’t made a final call on this one yet. Do you think a project like this should move forward as planned, or does the scale genuinely justify the pushback? Drop your take in the comments below.

For more grounded, fact-checked celebrity real estate coverage like this, Build Like New breaks these stories down as they unfold.

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