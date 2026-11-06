Meghan Trainor Just Listed Her $18 Million Encino Mansion That Joe Jonas Built and Three Celebrities Called Home

The Encino Mansion Joe Jonas Built in 2019 Is Back on the Market for $18 Million and Meghan Trainor Wants Out

Some homes are not just walls and square footage. Some homes are a whole story.

Meghan Trainor’s Encino estate is exactly that. This $17,995,000 listing is not just a real estate move. It is a property where Joe Jonas built a home, Zedd made music, and Trainor raised her three kids. And now it is back on the market.

From Joe Jonas to Zedd to Meghan Trainor: One House, Three Celebrities

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner bought this Encino estate for $14.1 million when it was newly built in 2019. Designed by distinguished architect Jae Omar, the home sits in the exclusive Royal Oaks enclave on almost an acre of land.

In September 2021, the Jonas-Turner couple sold the property to DJ-producer Zedd for $15.2 million. That was Encino’s priciest residential deal of that year.

Zedd listed it for just under $19 million in January 2024. Meghan Trainor picked it up for $17.125 million. Now she is listing it at $17,995,000.

Three owners. Five years. One home.

14,779 Square Feet, a Foam Pit, a Pub, and a Screening Room

The property spans 14,779 square feet in the Royal Oaks enclave. Six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms.

Image Credit: Realtor.com

Step inside and there is a double-height entrance, wall-to-wall sliding doors opening to an idyllic courtyard, a built-in bar, and floor-to-ceiling bookcases throughout. The chef’s kitchen has Miele appliances, a separate catering kitchen, and an oversized island that seats seven.

The primary suite sits in its own wing with a soaking tub, oversized walk-in shower, two closets the listing describes as “reminiscent of a luxury boutique,” and multiple patios.

For Trainor’s three kids, there is a custom playroom with a foam pit, slide, art station, and a hidden reading nook.

Outside, there is a pool, spa, putting green, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, and projection screen. A separate guesthouse has a pub, billiard room, and fish tank on the ground floor. Upstairs is a fully decked-out screening room.

Listing agents David Kramer and Andrew Buss of Hilton & Hyland are handling the sale.

This Is Trainor’s Second Encino Home on the Market This Year

Here is the detail most articles are skipping over.

In April 2026, Trainor sold her other Encino home for $6.8 million, the same day she announced the cancellation of her Get In Girl Tour to spend more time with family.

That property was originally listed in June 2024 at $11.99 million. Over 21 months, the price dropped to $6.99 million before finally selling at $6.8 million.

That is the Encino luxury market right now. List prices are down roughly 12% year-over-year. Homes are sitting on the market an average of 53 to 80 days. And Measure ULA adds a 5.5% surcharge on any deal above $10.9 million, nearly $1 million in additional cost at this price point.

LA’s market moves at its own pace regardless of who is selling. That played out recently when Chad Lowe listed his Los Angeles home just weeks after a devastating personal loss, and even then, the market followed its own rhythm.

If you follow LA real estate moves and celebrity listings as they happen, channel covers these stories the moment they break.

Why This Matters

This listing could become Encino’s highest sale of 2026. The current record stands at $16.4 million, set in January on Woodley Avenue. Trainor is asking $17.995 million.

Jae Omar’s designs consistently hit the $15 million mark in LA. That pedigree is real, and serious buyers recognize it.

But the market is equally real. Buyers in 2026 are weighing wildfire insurance costs, tax surcharges, and a cooling luxury segment all at once. Celebrity history makes for a great story, but it does not close deals on its own.

That tension shows up in every major celebrity listing right now. The home is extraordinary. The market moves on its own schedule.

If you find it interesting what the actual numbers say behind celebrity real estate headlines, Build Like New covers exactly that.

Key Takeaways

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner bought this estate in 2019 for $14.1 million when it was newly built

Sold to Zedd in September 2021 for $15.2 million, Encino’s priciest deal that year

Trainor purchased it in January 2024 for $17.125 million after Zedd listed at nearly $19 million

Now listed at $17,995,000

Property: 14,779 sq ft, 6 beds, 12 baths, Jae Omar designed, Royal Oaks enclave, almost 1 acre

Features include a custom kids’ playroom, recording studio, pub, screening room, pool, and putting green

This is Trainor’s second Encino listing this year, her first sold for $6.8 million in April 2026

Buyer will owe a Measure ULA 5.5% surcharge, nearly $1 million additional at this price

Three celebrities, one home, and a price tag that could set Encino’s 2026 record or repeat the same price-cut story. Do you think $17.995 million makes sense for what this home offers, or will the market push it lower? Drop your take in the comments.

Wrapping Up

Three celebrity owners in five years. A home that started at $14.1 million and is now asking $17.995 million.

This is not just a real estate listing. It is a property with an extraordinary design, three chapters of LA celebrity life, and a serious market test all wrapped into one.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. All details are based on publicly available reports at the time of publication.

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