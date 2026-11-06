Man Crashes Truck Into Massachusetts Home While Under the Influence and Here Is What Happened Next

Drunk Driver Crashes Pickup Truck Into Swansea Home and Homeowners Are Asking If Their House Is Safe

It was a regular Saturday afternoon on Route 6 in Swansea, Massachusetts. Then a 911 call changed everything for a family who wasn’t even home.

A Truck, a Porch, and a Dog Left Behind

Around 4:29 PM on October 24, 2026, Douglas McLane, 45, of Swansea, was driving a gray 2022 Toyota Tacoma down Grand Army of the Republic Highway when he lost control.

The truck left the road and slammed directly into the porch and foundation of a home at 1228 Grand Army of the Republic Highway.

Airbags deployed on impact. Officers had to pull McLane out of the vehicle because they were concerned about a gas leak. Liberty Utilities was called to the scene. McLane was transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Nobody was inside the home at the time. But a dog was. The owners came back later and got the animal out safely.

Firefighters worked to stabilize the porch by installing vertical supports underneath it. Despite their efforts, officials declared the home unsafe to occupy. The truck was towed.

McLane was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.

What Happened in Court

On November 4, 2026, McLane appeared at Fall River District Court for his arraignment.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The judge released him on personal recognizance, meaning no bail money was required. He simply promised to return to court. His next hearing is scheduled for December 17, 2026.

Why This Matters

This is not an isolated case. Drunk drivers crashing into Massachusetts homes have been reported in Abington, Quincy, Brockton, and Martha’s Vineyard within this year alone.

Impaired driving accounts for roughly 34% of all car crash deaths in Massachusetts, which is higher than the national average. And most homeowners near busy roads have zero physical protection in place.

This kind of crash doesn’t just damage walls. It displaces families, triggers gas leaks, and leaves a home legally uninhabitable while the legal process moves slowly.

We covered a nearly identical situation in Vermont, where a family was left scrambling after a vehicle crashed into their home with no warning at all.

The Swansea homeowners were lucky they were not inside. That is not always the case.

If stories like this one are the kind you want to stay on top of as they happen, this WhatsApp channel covers home safety and security updates regularly.

Conclusion

This story is not just about one man and one bad decision. It is about what happens to real families when impaired drivers leave the road.

The home is uninhabitable. The case is unresolved. And a family is waiting.

Has something like this ever happened in your neighborhood? Drop it in the comments below, we genuinely read them.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Douglas McLane is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Details reflect publicly available information at the time of publication.

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