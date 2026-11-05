Miami Jeweler Sold Watches From Home for Years Until 5 Armed Men Showed Up at 10 PM

Miami Jeweler’s Wife and Stepdaughter Were Held at Gunpoint While Men Cleaned Out His Safe

Alain Guevara Hernandez ran a jewelry business out of his home for years. No storefront, no overhead. Just trusted buyers, word of mouth, and a house full of inventory he thought was safe.

One Monday night changed all of that.

Around 10:30 PM, a man showed up at his northwest Miami-Dade home. Not a stranger. Someone who had bought jewelry from him before. This time he said he wanted to look at a Cartier watch. Alain let him in. Then four more men walked through the door. All armed.

The Night It All Fell Apart

The moment they were inside, the first man pulled a gun. The other four took over the house within seconds.

Alain was beaten. Pistol-whipped. A shot was fired near his foot but missed. His wife and 21-year-old stepdaughter were home. Both were threatened.

Then the looting started. Bags filled with watches, chains, bracelets, and jewelry cases. One man carried an entire safe out the front door.

When police arrived, Alain was injured and taken to the hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Stable condition. But nearly everything inside the house was gone.

Estimated loss: $900,000. Roughly 60 watches, 50 to 70 chains, and multiple safes.

An Inside Job Planned Before It Happened

This is the part most coverage glosses over.

The man who knocked on the door was not random. He had been there before. He had bought from Alain before. That familiarity is exactly why the door opened.

This is textbook social engineering. Build enough trust to get access, then use that access to strike. Alain had surveillance cameras that caught the initial suspect partially unmasked.

He handed that footage to investigators and has publicly urged the man to turn himself in.

According to NBC Miami, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made.

This pattern is not unique to Miami. In a separate case out of New York, a man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home while armed despite an active order of protection, again proving that familiar faces in familiar places are often where the real danger comes from.

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Why This Matters

Home-based luxury reselling carries real risk, and this is not an isolated case.

When someone sells high-value items from their home, their location, their inventory, and their routine all become visible over time. Buyers come and go. Some of them remember what they saw.

Jewelers and luxury resellers are specifically targeted because the stock is on-site and there is rarely any external security layer. Alain’s case is a brutal illustration of that gap.

He has already said he plans to open a storefront with proper security going forward. That decision came after a $900,000 loss. Most people wait for something to happen before they make that call.

Key Takeaways

Robbery took place at approximately 10:30 PM on a Monday night in northwest Miami-Dade

5 armed men entered the home, the first posing as a buyer interested in a Cartier watch

Estimated $900,000 in watches, chains, and safes was taken

Victim’s wife and 21-year-old stepdaughter were present and threatened but not physically harmed

Surveillance footage captured the lead suspect partially unmasked

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit is investigating, no arrests made

What do you think – can selling high-value items from home ever really be made safe, or is the risk always going to be there no matter how careful you are? Drop your take in the comments.

Wrapping Up

Alain let that man into his home because he recognized him. That trust was the entry point.

This is not just a crime story. It is a reminder that running a high-value business from your home comes with risks that are easy to ignore until they are impossible to.

If stories like this are your thing, Build Like New covers real, ground-level cases like this regularly. Worth bookmarking.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. All details are based on publicly available reports at the time of publication. The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on BuildLikeNew.com — visit us for more home security guides.