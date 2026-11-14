Buford’s trades scene is busy right now. If you like working with your hands and seeing the finished product, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: L&J Forklift Service Southeast Inc.

L&J Forklift Service Southeast Inc. Location: Buford, GA 30518 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $39/hour, guaranteed 40 hrs/week (about $81,120/year) , overtime at $58.50/hour (listing also notes $35–$50/hour range)

, overtime at (listing also notes range) Benefits: Health, dental, PTO, paid holidays, tools provided, fuel card, on-the-job training, professional development, referral program

You’ll repair and maintain forklifts on-site with a steady schedule and minimal travel. Great fit if you have strong electrical/hydraulic troubleshooting skills and want stable hours plus solid pay.

Employer: Creative Kitchens Of Atlanta, LLC

Location: Buford, GA 30518 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $21/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off

Install high-end kitchen appliances, including gas, water, and power connections, while working directly with homeowners. You’ll need prior appliance installation experience on your resume, a clean driving record, and be able to pass background and drug screening.

Employer: Aaron Overhead Garage Doors

Location: Buford, GA (reports to 2400 Satellite Blvd, Suite A)

(reports to 2400 Satellite Blvd, Suite A) Type: Full-time

Experience: Minimum 5 years professional garage door installation

professional garage door installation Benefits: 401(k) with company match, 11 days PTO, insurance stipend

Lead complex residential garage door installs from start to finish, including high-lift and custom jobs in luxury homes. Ideal if you’re a seasoned installer who can troubleshoot in the field, deliver clean, high-quality work, and mentor less-experienced helpers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend who might be a match. Local word-of-mouth still lands a lot of jobs.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.