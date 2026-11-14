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🚧 Buford, GA Construction Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings
Buford’s trades scene is busy right now. If you like working with your hands and seeing the finished product, these local roles are worth a look.
On-Site Forklift Service Technician – Buford, GA
- Employer: L&J Forklift Service Southeast Inc.
- Location: Buford, GA 30518 (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $39/hour, guaranteed 40 hrs/week (about $81,120/year), overtime at $58.50/hour (listing also notes $35–$50/hour range)
- Benefits: Health, dental, PTO, paid holidays, tools provided, fuel card, on-the-job training, professional development, referral program
You’ll repair and maintain forklifts on-site with a steady schedule and minimal travel. Great fit if you have strong electrical/hydraulic troubleshooting skills and want stable hours plus solid pay.
Appliance Delivery and Installation Technician
- Employer: Creative Kitchens Of Atlanta, LLC
- Location: Buford, GA 30518 (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $21/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off
Install high-end kitchen appliances, including gas, water, and power connections, while working directly with homeowners. You’ll need prior appliance installation experience on your resume, a clean driving record, and be able to pass background and drug screening.
Lead Residential Garage Door Installer
- Employer: Aaron Overhead Garage Doors
- Location: Buford, GA (reports to 2400 Satellite Blvd, Suite A)
- Type: Full-time
- Experience: Minimum 5 years professional garage door installation
- Benefits: 401(k) with company match, 11 days PTO, insurance stipend
Lead complex residential garage door installs from start to finish, including high-lift and custom jobs in luxury homes. Ideal if you’re a seasoned installer who can troubleshoot in the field, deliver clean, high-quality work, and mentor less-experienced helpers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend who might be a match. Local word-of-mouth still lands a lot of jobs.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.