Buford’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and a few solid spots are adding to their teams. If you like working with people or in a kitchen, these are worth a look.

Employer: Highgate / Royal Lahaina Resort

Highgate / Location: Buford, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This front office role is all about friendly check-ins, smooth checkouts, and helping guests with questions about food, transport, and local fun. Comes with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave.

Employer: Paris Baguette (Buford, GA)

Location: Buford, GA (The Exchange)

(The Exchange) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll prep and build all sandwiches, salads, parfaits, and more in a busy bakery/café, starting as early as 5 AM. Includes employee discount, free food on shift, and on-the-job training with room to grow.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Buford, GA

Type: Not listed (hotel housekeeping role)

Not listed (hotel housekeeping role) Salary: Not listed

Help keep guest rooms clean and comfortable by servicing bedrooms and bathrooms, stocking carts, and handling special requests. Good fit if you like staying active, can lift 10–25 lbs, and don’t mind nights, weekends, or holidays.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Buford tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.