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Buford
🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Buford, GA
2 days ago
Buford’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and a few solid spots are adding to their teams. If you like working with people or in a kitchen, these are worth a look.
Front Desk Agent – Royal Lahaina Resort (Highgate)
- Employer: Highgate / Royal Lahaina Resort
- Location: Buford, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This front office role is all about friendly check-ins, smooth checkouts, and helping guests with questions about food, transport, and local fun. Comes with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave.
Sandwich Maker – Paris Baguette at The Exchange
- Employer: Paris Baguette (Buford, GA)
- Location: Buford, GA (The Exchange)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll prep and build all sandwiches, salads, parfaits, and more in a busy bakery/café, starting as early as 5 AM. Includes employee discount, free food on shift, and on-the-job training with room to grow.
Room Attendant – Hampton Inn Buford
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Buford, GA
- Type: Not listed (hotel housekeeping role)
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep guest rooms clean and comfortable by servicing bedrooms and bathrooms, stocking carts, and handling special requests. Good fit if you like staying active, can lift 10–25 lbs, and don’t mind nights, weekends, or holidays.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Buford tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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