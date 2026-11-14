Buford neighbors are giving away some useful furniture right now. If you’re setting up a room or just need a refresh, these free items might be perfect.

Item: Two wooden twin bed frames with mattresses

Condition: Not stated (bedding not included)

Location: Brickton Station, Buford, GA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple twin beds that come with mattresses, great for a kids’ room, guest room, or spare space. You’ll need to bring your own bedding and a vehicle large enough to haul the frames and mattresses.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Armoire / entertainment center

Condition: Not stated (now free)

Location: Ivy Creek, Buford, GA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy storage piece that can hold a TV or be turned into extra closet space.

Overall size: 81" high × 42" wide × 21" deep

81" high × 42" wide × 21" deep Inside TV space: 35" wide × 35" high × 20" deep

35" wide × 35" high × 20" deep You can buy a kit to add a clothes hanger bar if you want to use it as a wardrobe.

The poster cannot deliver and can only minimally assist with loading, so bring help and a suitable vehicle. They will ask for your phone number to text their address and phone.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Beige loveseat sofa

Condition: Good condition (per poster)

Location: Ivy Creek, Buford, GA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Comfortable two-seat sofa in a neutral beige color, nice for a small living room, office, or bedroom sitting area. The poster will text you their address once you share your phone number.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Buford tend to go quickly, so if something looks right for you, reach out to the poster soon and make a pickup plan.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.