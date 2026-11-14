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🎁 Free Furniture Finds in Buford — Beds, Sofa & More
Buford neighbors are giving away some useful furniture right now. If you’re setting up a room or just need a refresh, these free items might be perfect.
Two Wooden Twin Beds with Mattresses
Item: Two wooden twin bed frames with mattresses
Condition: Not stated (bedding not included)
Location: Brickton Station, Buford, GA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple twin beds that come with mattresses, great for a kids’ room, guest room, or spare space. You’ll need to bring your own bedding and a vehicle large enough to haul the frames and mattresses.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Armoire / Entertainment Center
Item: Armoire / entertainment center
Condition: Not stated (now free)
Location: Ivy Creek, Buford, GA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Sturdy storage piece that can hold a TV or be turned into extra closet space.
- Overall size: 81" high × 42" wide × 21" deep
- Inside TV space: 35" wide × 35" high × 20" deep
- You can buy a kit to add a clothes hanger bar if you want to use it as a wardrobe.
The poster cannot deliver and can only minimally assist with loading, so bring help and a suitable vehicle. They will ask for your phone number to text their address and phone.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Beige Loveseat Sofa
Item: Beige loveseat sofa
Condition: Good condition (per poster)
Location: Ivy Creek, Buford, GA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Comfortable two-seat sofa in a neutral beige color, nice for a small living room, office, or bedroom sitting area. The poster will text you their address once you share your phone number.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Buford tend to go quickly, so if something looks right for you, reach out to the poster soon and make a pickup plan.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.