Buford’s retail scene is busy and growing, with several stores looking for strong customer-focused leaders right now. If you like fast-paced work and helping teams win, these are worth a look.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Buford, GA

Type: Full-time (hiring immediately)

Salary: Compensation based on experience

Lead the front of the store, coach the team, and keep customers happy while driving sales and conversions. Perks include weekly pay, paid time off, 401(k) with match, discounts, and health benefits for eligible full-timers.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Buford, GA

Type: Full-time, exempt (50–55 hrs/week)

Salary: Base pay + sales commission (amount not listed)

Run the whole store operation, from sales goals and P&L to hiring and coaching a team of 10–20 people. Good fit if you have 2–3 years retail management, can handle a busy schedule, and like mixing customer service with hands-on auto parts work.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Buford, GA (trains at multiple locations)

Type: Full-time (~45 hrs/week)

Salary: $31.75/hour starting; Year 1 Store Manager potential: $87,500–$105,000

Paid training to run your own ALDI store, with a clear path into high-earning store management. You’ll lead people, handle scheduling and operations, and work on the floor stocking, merchandising, and helping customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.