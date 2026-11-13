Buford’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level door-to-door to seasoned B2B pros. If you like talking to people and chasing commissions, this week has some solid picks.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Office)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Office) Location: Buford / Greater Atlanta, GA (remote, work from home)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $5,960–$9,834 per month (Atlanta range)

Strategic B2B role selling FedEx Office print and document solutions into named corporate and regional accounts around Atlanta. You’ll own a portfolio, build long-term relationships, travel to key clients, and manage a robust CRM pipeline—ideal if you have 5+ years of B2B solutions sales and want a high-impact, consultative role with a major brand.

Employer: FOREVER Exteriors

Location: Buford, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,000–$60,000

Entry-level canvassing role where you walk neighborhoods, talk with homeowners about possible roof damage, and schedule free roofing inspections—no ladder climbing and no closing sales. Great if you’re outgoing, like working outside, and want to break into sales with full training provided.

Employer: FOREVER Exteriors

Location: Buford, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$75,000

Very similar canvassing role focused on generating roofing inspection appointments, but with a higher stated earning range. You’ll knock doors in older or storm-hit areas, chat with homeowners about roof issues and insurance, and book inspections—perfect if you’re motivated, have a car, and want uncapped-feeling income without doing the actual sales pitch.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name out there often leads to the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.