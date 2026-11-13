Buford’s growing fast, and so are the leadership roles. If you’ve got management experience, there are some solid options here with room to grow.

Employer: SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Location: Buford, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (based on experience; meets or exceeds local minimums)

Lead the nursery department at a major landscaping supplier, acting as the go-to expert for live plants and nursery products. You’ll help with sales and operations planning, train staff, and build a strong safety- and team-focused culture.

Employer: Gallery Residential

Location: Buford, GA

Type: Full-time (Exempt)

Salary: $70K–$90K, based on experience

Run a modern apartment community like your own business—overseeing staff, budgets, leasing, and resident satisfaction. This role is great if you enjoy leading teams, meeting owners, and shaping the feel and reputation of a property.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Buford, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a busy branch, lead a team, and create a top-tier client experience while driving results. Ideal if you have leadership experience, like coaching people, and want a clear path to grow in banking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.