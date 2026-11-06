🛒 Buford, GA Retail Jobs With Multiple Supervisor Openings

Buford’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Leslie's Poolmart

Leslie's Poolmart Location: Buford, GA

Buford, GA Salary: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time (assistant store leadership)

Help run the “World’s Largest Retailer of Swimming Pool Supplies.” You’ll support store operations, lead the team, help customers with pool care, and handle opening/closing while getting paid training, benefits, 401(k) with match, and discounts.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 3250 Sardis Church Rd, Buford, GA 30519

Salary: $20 – $33/hour plus possible hourly premiums

plus possible hourly premiums Type: Full-time

Lead the apparel team on the sales floor—greet shoppers, keep displays sharp, and move new stock out quickly. This role comes with performance incentives, health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: Buford, GA

Buford, GA Salary: Around $19.09/hour, depending on experience

Type: Store management (full-time style role)

Run the whole store for one of the biggest names in hair and beauty. You’ll lead the team, drive sales, manage inventory, and keep the store looking great, with product discounts, free samples, and potential access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off based on hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles nearby, and it’s a good way to get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.